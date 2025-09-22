Trump and Musk reunited at Charlie Kirk memorial months after bitter breakup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were reunited at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona following their bitter split a few months ago.

The men were seen on camera shaking hands Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale during speeches remembering the Turning Point USA founder.

After months of being Trump’s “first buddy,” the world’s richest man made a dramatic exit from the White House at the end of May after a feud ignited between him and the president.

At Kirk’s memorial, the official White House Rapid Response 47 account shared footage of the men chatting as Musk joined the president in the stadium.

The account appeared to celebrate their reunion, captioning the post with a love-heart and handshake emoji.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Elon Musk pictured speaking at a memorial for Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona ( Turning Point USA )

open image in gallery Musk spent several months this year leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to slash government spending ( AP )

Musk spent several months this year leading the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to slash government spending.

Under his leadership, Doge laid off hundreds of thousands of federal employees, hollowed out several agencies and terminated thousands of government contracts and grants.

Toward the end of Musk’s time in government, cracks began to show between the tech mogul and the president.

Trump officially marked the end of Musk’s 130 days as a “special government employee” at an Oval Office press conference, where the Tesla CEO appeared with a black eye.

The president praised Musk for his work through Doge and hailed him for having led what he called “the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations.”

“Elon gave an incredible service. There’s nobody like him, and he had to go through the slings and the arrows, which is a shame, because he's an incredible patriot. The good news is that 90% of the country knows that, and they appreciate it, and they really appreciate what he did,” he said.

Trump then presented Musk with a trinket that dated back to the 47th president’s prior term as the 45th President of the United States: A “Key to the White House.”

open image in gallery Trump officially marked the end of Musk’s 130 days as a “special government employee” at an Oval Office press conference, where the Tesla CEO appeared with a black eye ( Getty Images )

After the send off, Musk went public with his opposition to Trump’s signature legislation, the “One, Big Beautiful Bill,” which the billionaire claimed would increase the budget deficit by $2.5 trillion.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote of Trump’s bill on June 3. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

Musk and Trump continued to spar until June 5, when the former Doge leader claimed the president appeared in the Epstein files.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk wrote. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Tensions appeared to ease soon afterward. Musk expressed “regret” on June 11 for the posts he made about the president, while Trump revealed he had “no hard feelings” toward Musk.

Soon after the bill was signed, the tech mogul announced that he would be forming the new “America Party.”

“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” he wrote on X.

Trump called the idea “ridiculous.” The president also threatened to “take a look at” deporting Musk to South Africa, where he was born and raised for several years.