Lawyers for a Salvadoran man who was wrongfully deported from the United States to a notorious prison in El Salvador will ask a judge to force Donald Trump’s administration to try to get him back.

Government attorneys admitted in a recent court filing that federal agents accidentally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, despite a judge’s order that blocked his removal. They called it “an administrative error.”

But, despite admitting the grave error, Trump administration officials have defended his removal, and argued that the case is no longer in their hands. Government attorneys argue that he shouldn’t be returned, and even if he could, the court lacks jurisdiction to order the Trump administration to do so — because he is no longer in the country.

Following news of the government’s admission in court filings, Vice President JD Vance falsely labeled Abrego Garcia a “convicted gang member.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt admitted there was a “clerical error” in his case, but claimed, without providing evidence, that Garcia was a “leader” of the MS-13 gang, and “involved in human trafficking.”

“They’re making these crazy allegations against him,” Abrego Garcia’s attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg told The Independent on Tuesday. “There’s a place where they could’ve made those allegations [in court]. We would have responded to those full-throatedly. But they didn’t.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the removal of a Salvadoran immigrant who was deported to that country's notorious jail despite a judge's order, which administration officials said in court documents was the result of an 'administrative error'

Abrego Garcia fled death threats and extortion attempts in El Salvador and crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without legal permission in 2011 when he was 16 years old, according to court records. He has no criminal record in either the United States or El Salvador, according to his lawyers.

He has been living in Maryland with his wife and 5-year-old child, both U.S. citizens.

Following his arrest outside a Home Depot in 2019, one of the men arrested alongside him during questioning accused him of being a gang member, though officers at the time did not find the claim credible, according to court documents. Abrego Garcia was not charged with a crime, but he was moved to ICE custody for his removal from the country.

A judge ultimately blocked the government from deporting him to El Salvador under a form of humanitarian protection called “withholding of removal” after his credible testimony that he fears being threatened or killed by gang members in that country. Under that order, he is allowed to remain in the United States legally, and must attend regular check-ins with ICE. His most recent appearance was in January, according to court documents.

“They don’t deny any of the facts around that,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said of the government’s refusal to return Abrego Garcia to the United States.

“They don’t claim that they didn’t know about the order,” he told The Independent. “They don’t claim they’re sorry this thing happened and are taking reasonable steps to rectify.”

Meanwhile, his family is “waiting for any good news” from El Salvador, Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

His attorneys have labeled El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center a “torture center” supported by American tax dollars.

“This grotesque display of power without law is abhorrent to our entire system of justice, and must not be allowed to stand,” they wrote in court filings.

On Friday, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys will ask the judge overseeing his case for an order that would force the government to request the Salvadoran government to request his return — a move that attorneys are “optimistic” will work.

“Isn’t that the first step, to ask nicely? They haven’t even done that,” Sandoval-Moshenberg told The Independent. “I’ve had wrongful deportation cases in the past … They’d bend over backwards to fix that mistake, including in the first Trump administration.”

Dozens of immigrants are jailed in a Salvadoran prison after Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to remove alleged Tren de Aragua gang members from the country, despite a judge's court orders blocking the flights

On March 15, Abrego Garcia joined dozens of immigrants who were deported on a series of flights to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, where they were greeted by armed guards and hooded officers who shaved their heads and shackled them inside a jail human rights groups have called a “tropical gulag.”

Two of those deportation flights removed Venezuelan immigrants under Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act, which has labeled alleged members of Tren de Aragua “alien enemies” who can be summarily deported from the country without judicial oversight, according to the administration.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from performing any other removal flights under that centuries-old wartime law, a block that was upheld by appellate court judges last week. The administration is now asking the Supreme Court to intervene and overturn the order.

Abrego Garcia’s removal has outraged civil rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers.

“He was not actually a gang banger. He was not a criminal. It was all a mistake,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said during a congressional hearing Tuesday.

“This guy, who lives in my state, is married to a U.S. citizen with citizen children, he’s stuck with the dictator of El Salvador,” he said.

According to Sandoval-Moshenberg, if one’s removal from the country hinges on unfounded allegations from ICE officers and “clerical errors” without recourse, it raises the chilling prospect that any American could be similarly targeted.

“This is not immigration enforcement. This is plainly a miscarriage of justice that must be remedied,” members of Maryland’s congressional delegation said in a statement.

“The Trump Administration admitted in open court that it made an ‘error.’ It must remedy this error by bringing Mr. Abrego Garcia back to America immediately,” they wrote.