Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Appeals court rejects Trump’s attempt to throw out order that blocks deportations under Alien Enemies Act

Judge James Boasberg is temporarily blocking the administration from removals under the centuries-old wartime law

Alex Woodward
in New York
Wednesday 26 March 2025 16:17 EDT
Comments
Trump says he was 'told' that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador 'went through a very strong vetting process.'

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. has rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to throw out a lower-court ruling that has blocked the administration from deporting immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act.

Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the fourth time in U.S. history at some point before three planes with dozens of Venezuelans were sent to El Salvador’s notorious prison, where they do not have access to legal counsel and face the prospect of indefinite detention.

The flights were on their way to El Salvador on March 15 when District Judge James Boasberg ordered the administration to turn the planes around, and he has pressed officials to answer a series of questions about the operation to determine whether they intentionally defied his court orders.

Trump’s order states that “all Venezuelan citizens 14 years of age or older who are members of [Tren de Aragua], are within the United States, and are not actually naturalized or lawful permanent residents of the United States are liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured, and removed as Alien Enemies.”

The administration admitted in court filings that “many” of the people sent to El Salvador did not have criminal records, and attorneys and family members say their clients and relatives — some of whom were in the country with legal permission and have upcoming court hearings on their asylum claims — have nothing to do with Tren de Aragua.

This is a developing story

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in