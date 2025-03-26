Trump news today: Journalist shares Signal attack plans after officials denied they contained classified information
President insists National Security Adviser Mike Waltz not at fault and blames ‘low level’ White House employee for blunder that saw Atlantic editor added to group chat on Yemen airstrikes by mistake
Donald Trump’s administration remains under fire over the alarming security breach that saw Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, added by mistake to a Signal group chat in which the president’s most senior security officials discussed upcoming military action.
The magazine published their text exchange in full on Wednesday after the administration denied classified information was compromised.
Trump said his National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has nothing to apologize for and has attempted to shift the blame towards an unnamed “lower level” White House employee instead, despite Waltz himself saying he takes “full responsibility” for the disaster.
Also swept up in the scandal centered on an operation targeting Houthi positions in Yemen are Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance. Hegseth shared strike times and other details in the chat and is facing calls for his resignation from Democrats. The White House is pushing back by claiming there is a difference between “attack plans” and “war plans.”
Two members of the chat, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday and were extensively grilled on the breach. They were back before the equivalent House committee this morning.
Trump to make auto tariffs announcement today
President Donald Trump will make an announcement about tariffs on the auto industry today at 4:00 p.m. in the Oval Office, press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces at the White House briefing.
Watch LIVE: White House briefs press after Trump cabinet included journalist in airstrikes group chat
How did Fox News handle release of new damaging texts from Signal chat?
Calling the White House’s bluff, The Atlantic released the messages Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent to a Signal chat group — which inadvertently included Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg — detailing the attack plans on Houthi targets in Yemen.
Immediately and unsurprisingly, the denizens of President Donald Trump’s favorite morning talk show dismissed the bombshell revelation as a nothingburger, insisting that Goldberg had “overpromised” when he first reported that Hegseth had shared “war plans” in an unclassified text chain that included a journalist who was randomly added to it.
Justin Baragona reports.
Fox News quickly downplays release of full Signal chats about Yemen attack plans
Full story: Trump responds to latest round texts published in Signal text scandal
President Donald Trump has claimed it is “not a big deal” that a journalist was added to a Signal group chat that high-level administration officials used to discuss plans to strike Yemen.
The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffery Goldberg, who was inadvertently added to the group chat used to discuss sensitive military operations, published the messages on Wednesday after the White House and senior U.S. officials repeatedly claimed the chat did not contain classified information.
Trump responded to the leak during a Wednesday appearance on The Vince Show podcast by Vince Coglianese.
Katie Hawkinson and Rhian Lubin report.
‘Not a big deal’: Trump responds to latest round texts published in Signal scandal
More Democrats call for Hegseth to resign over Signal app exposure
House Democrats this morning joined calls for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to resign over the Signal app scandal.
“It is completely outrageous to me that administration officials come before us today with impunity, no acceptance of responsibility,” said Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado. He said Pete Hegseth “must resign immediately. There can be no fixes, there can be no corrections until there is accountability.”
Here’s that moment:
Other Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee rejected assertions by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe that no classified material was included in the chat.
They pointed out that chat messages released by The Atlantic on Wednesday as evidence that the exposure could have jeopardized the mission’s success or endangered U.S. service members’ lives.
“This is classified information. It’s a weapon system, as well as a sequence of strikes, as well as details of the operations,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois. “He needs to resign immediately.”
Watch: Tense moment in House intel committee over question on whether Hegseth was drinking before group chat
Donald Trump Jr’s attempt to smear Jeffrey Goldberg is brutally shot down
Donald Trump Jr’s attempt to smear The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was swiftly shot down in the fallout of the Signalgate national security scandal.
Embattled Republicans scrambled to downplay the severity of the breach after Goldberg’s explosive report detailed how White House National Security adviser Mike Waltz mistakenly invited him to an encrypted chat where top officials discussed an impending U.S. strike in Yemen.
Hours before President Trump attempted to shift the blame to an unidentified “lower level” White House employee, his eldest son targeted Golberg on X.
James Liddell has the story.
Donald Trump Jr’s attempt to smear Jeffrey Goldberg is brutally shot down
Lindsey Graham says Trump national security team still has his support
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says that he continues to support all members of President Donald Trump’s national security team following the staggering security breach generated by their group chat on Signal.
“President Trump and his team have admitted that having a journalist in the group text was wrong, will be reviewed … I believe that all the participants in the chat were under the impression they were using an appropriate and secure form of communication.”
Read Graham’s full statement via X:
