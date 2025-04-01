Trump aides ‘caught by surprise’ after president reveals he’s settled on ‘Liberation Day’ tariff plans: Live
Global markets brace for Trump’s impending announcement of his reciprocal dollar-for-dollar tariffs
Donald Trump caught his advisers off guard after revealing that he had settled on his “Liberation Day” tariff plans, sources say.
Trump has repeatedly promised to roll out reciprocal dollar-for-dollar tariffs on nations that levy duties on U.S. goods Wednesday in an ambitious attempt to fulfill his administration’s economic agenda.
On Monday evening, the president told reporters in the White House that “I’ve settled, yeah,” after being pressed on his sweeping tariff agenda. “Relatively speaking, we’re going to be very kind,” Trump added.
White House aides, however, were reportedly under the impression that Trump had not yet committed to a set strategy and that conversations remained fluid, sources told the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, share prices fluctuated around the globe on Monday in another sign of uncertainty ahead of Liberation Day. Gold prices also soared to an all-time high Tuesday as traders bolted for stable assets.
Meanwhile, the most expensive judicial battle in U.S. history is set to reach a climax today in Wisconsin, with more than $90 million in funding being poured in by Election Day – including an estimated $20 million from MAGA megadonor Elon Musk.
Trump advisers 'caught off guard' by president claiming tariff plans 'settled'
Speaking from the Oval Office, the president told the press that he had “settled” his tariff plans, giving very little information away.
Trump’s advisers, however, believed that the president had not yet committed to a set strategy, sources told the Wall Street Journal. According to the sources, Trump’s aides were caught off guard after being under the impression that conversations remained fluid.
Gold prices hit record high amid tariff uncertainty
As Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” looms, Gold prices hit a record high at $3,148.8 per ounce on Tuesday morning.
Mounting uncertainty and fears of stagflation are, in part, behind the precious metal’s rally, causing traders to bolt toward a stable asset.
Concerns over a U.S. recession are also boosting the demand for gold, with Goldman Sachs estimating a 35 percent chance of it happening within the next 12 months.
Trump says he has 'settled' on Liberation Day tariff plan
Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariff plans remain largely unknown despite the president stating that he’s “settled” on his strategy.
Trump has repeatedly promised to roll out reciprocal dollar-for-dollar tariffs on nations that levy duties on U.S. goods for Wednesday on what he calls “Liberation Day.”
On Monday evening, the president told reporters in the White House that “I’ve settled, yeah,” providing little further detail after being pressed on his sweeping tariff agenda, amid growing fears that he may foment a global trade war.
“Relatively speaking, we’re going to be very kind,” he added.
Cornell PhD suing Trump over protest executive orders flees U.S. before deportation
A Cornell PhD student who was threatened with an immigration arrest during an ongoing constitutional lawsuit against the Trump administration announced on Monday he was fleeing the country.
“Given what we have seen across the United States, I have lost faith that a favourable ruling from the courts would guarantee my personal safety and ability to express my beliefs,” Momodou Taal wrote on X. “I have lost faith I could walk the streets without being abducted.”
“I feel like a stranger in my country,” his attorney Eric Lee added in a separate statement on X. “What is America if people like Momodou are not welcome here?”
Taal, a citizen of the UK and The Gambia, is one of three academics who sued the Trump administration earlier this month, alleging a pair of January executive orders have the effect of unconstitutionally threatening to deport non-citizens who protest the administration and its allies like Israel.
‘I have lost faith’: Cornell PhD suing Trump over protest executive orders flees U.S.
Trump again suggests ‘there’s a way’ to run for an unconstitutional third term
Donald Trump has again suggested that “there’s a way” for him to run for a constitutionally-barred third term as president.
“People are asking for me to run,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Monday evening. “I don’t know, I haven’t looked into it. They do say there’s a way you can do it. But I don’t know about that.”
During an interview with NBC News Sunday, Trump told Kristen Welker that “there are methods” to enable him to stay in office for an unconstitutional third term and stated that he was “not joking” about considering another four years in the White House.
While heading back to Washington, DC, on board Air Force One on Sunday evening, the president stated that it would actually be “sort of a fourth term” claiming that the 2020 election – which he lost to Joe Biden – was “rigged.”
Pam Bondi wants 20-year sentence for alleged Tesla firebomber in Colorado
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has said she intends to seek a 20-year prison sentence against a Colorado man accused of firebombing a Tesla dealership.
Cooper Jo Frederick, 24, was arrested in Fort Collins earlier this month on suspicion of throwing an incendiary device between two vehicles outside a dealership in nearby Loveland on March 7.
It was one of a spate of recent incidents in which Tesla vehicles or buildings — not just in the USA, but also abroad — have been vandalized, defaced with Nazi symbols, or set ablaze, apparently in protest against Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration.
Bondi has vowed to treat these attacks as "domestic terrorism", while Musk and Trump have both claimed without evidence that the incidents were coordinated. So far, no one appears to have been hurt in such incidents.
Pam Bondi wants 20 years’ jail for Colorado man accused of firebombing Tesla building
JD Vance appears to defends deportation of father mistakenly sent to Salvadoran mega-prison
Vice President JD Vance has attempted to defend the decision to deport Kilmar Armando Abrego, a Salvadoran Migrant with protected status in the U.S., after Immigration and Customs Enforcement admitted to an administration error.
Even Joe Rogan is worried about Trump sending innocent people to El Salvadorian prison
Donald Trump’s boundary-pushing campaign to summarily deport suspected Venezuelan gang members to a notorious Salvadorian prison has alarmed even Joe Rogan, despite the hugely popular podcaster being a usual backer of the president.
“You've gotta get scared that people who are not criminals are getting, like, lassoed up and deported and sent to El Salvador prisons,” Rogan said during an episode that aired over the weekend.
The podcaster called that possibility “horrific” and admitted sending non-criminals out of the country as part of the Trump administration’s attempts to crack down on the Tren de Aragua gang was “bad for the cause.”
During the conversation, alongside fellow podcaster Konstantin Kisin, Rogan appeared to reference the case of Andry Jose Hernandez Romero, a gay makeup artist who sought asylum in the U.S. after facing persecution for his sexuality and political views in Venezuela.
Even Joe Rogan is worried about innocent people being sent to El Salvadorian prison
Judge blocks Trump from stripping deportation protections for 350,000 Venezuelans: ‘Smacks of racism’
Donald Trump’s administration is temporarily blocked from stripping temporary legal status from tens of thousands of Venezuelans, a move a federal judge said “smacks of racism.”
Nearly 350,000 Venezuelans were set to lose their temporarily protected status April 7, cutting off their permissions to live and work in the country and cancelling protections against their removal from the United States.
That directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem threatens to “inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families, and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety in communities throughout the United States,” according to Monday’s decision from District Judge Edward Chen in California.
Judge blocks Trump from stripping TPS for 350,000 Venezuelans: ‘Smacks of racism’
WATCH: Trump would 'love' to run against Obama in likely illegal third term
Here’s more on why Trump is looking at a third term — and the legal and constitutional provisions that would bar such a move.
