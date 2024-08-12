Support truly

Donald Trump is set to sue the US Department of Justice for $100m in damages over the 2022 raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate less than a month after his classified documents case was overturned, according to reports.

The FBI’s raid on his Palm Beach, Florida resort on August 8, 2022, resulted in hundreds of pages of classified documents being removed and saw Special Counsel Jack Smith indict the former president on 37 felony counts. Trump pleaded not guilty on all accounts.

Now, Trumps lawyers have argued that the DOJ’s raid was conducted with “clear intent to engage in political persecution,” condemning the “tortious conduct by the United States against President Trump,” according to memo first obtained by Fox News.

It comes after US District Judge Aileen Cannon granted Trump’s notion to dismiss Smith’s federal case on July 15, just two days after the attempt on his life at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

She ruled that Smith was unlawfully appointed and funded, pointing to the Appointments Clause in the Constitution.

‘The Court is convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme – the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law,” Cannon concluded in her 93-page order.

This is a breaking story. More to follow