Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump set to sue DOJ for $100m over Mar-a-Lago raid after classified documents case dismissed

Trump’s lawyers have condemned the ‘tortious conduct by the United States against President Trump’ over the raid on his Palm Beach resort

James Liddell
Monday 12 August 2024 15:41
Comments
Donald Trump is set to sue the DOJ for $100m, according to a memo from his legal team
Donald Trump is set to sue the DOJ for $100m, according to a memo from his legal team (AP)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Donald Trump is set to sue the US Department of Justice for $100m in damages over the 2022 raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate less than a month after his classified documents case was overturned, according to reports.

The FBI’s raid on his Palm Beach, Florida resort on August 8, 2022, resulted in hundreds of pages of classified documents being removed and saw Special Counsel Jack Smith indict the former president on 37 felony counts. Trump pleaded not guilty on all accounts.

Now, Trumps lawyers have argued that the DOJ’s raid was conducted with “clear intent to engage in political persecution,” condemning the “tortious conduct by the United States against President Trump,” according to memo first obtained by Fox News.

It comes after US District Judge Aileen Cannon granted Trump’s notion to dismiss Smith’s federal case on July 15, just two days after the attempt on his life at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

She ruled that Smith was unlawfully appointed and funded, pointing to the Appointments Clause in the Constitution.

‘The Court is convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme – the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law,” Cannon concluded in her 93-page order.

This is a breaking story. More to follow

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in