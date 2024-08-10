✕ Close Donald Trump gets worked up over question about crowd sizes during Mar-a-Lago press conference

Vice President Kamala Harris told pro-Palestine protesters at a rally in Arizona that “now is the time” to get a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

“So let me say I have been clear. Now is the time to get a cease-fire deal and get the hostage deal done. Now is the time and the President and I are working around the clock every day to get that cease-fire deal done and bring the hostages home. So, I respect your voices,” she said on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump attended a rally in Bozeman, Montana, after his plane was diverted to Billings because of a mechanical issue as he flew to the state.

During the Friday night event he falsely claimed Harris would not debate him, before admitting they would face off on ABC in September.

Harris has surged to a five-point lead over Donald Trump in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, putting her at 42 percent to the Republican’s 37 percent nationally with less than three months to go to November’s presidential election.