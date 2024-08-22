Support truly

Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday who he thinks has been the “nastiest speaker” at the Democratic National Convention so far.

It’s New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The former president took to Truth Social to slam the governor’s “total hatred,” which Trump argued had “no bounds.”

During the first night of the DNC on August 19, Hochul spoke of her shared values with presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, namely “grit, determination,” and “compassion.”

The governor, who took office three years ago after Andrew Cuomo left amid sexual misconduct allegations, went on to say that those values have “always defined” New Yorkers. But not Trump.

“Donald Trump was born a New Yorker, but ended up a fraud, a philanderer, and a felon,” she said.

Hochul said that New York has had to deal with Trump for “78 long years” and slammed “the fraud, the tax-dodging, the sham university, the shady charities.”

Former President Donald Trump responded on Truth Social to criticism from New York Governor Kathy Hochul who called him a fraud ( Getty / AFP )

She also blasted Trump for stiffing contractors and ripping off workers.

“He abuses women, brags about it, and then takes away their rights. And New Yorkers are sick of it,” she said, before she apologized to Floridians because Trump had to “flee” to Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump hasn’t spent much time in New York lately. Except, that is, to get convicted of 34 felonies,” she said.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump responded to Hochul’s remarks. He called her a “very unpopular” governor, adding that she “was the nastiest speaker on Monday evening ... as it pertains to your favorite President, me.”

“Her total hatred, and statements made about me, had no bounds,” Trump said.

Trump claimed that he did a “GREAT job in New York,” saying that he “employed thousands of people, built some of the most beautiful and successful buildings, and paid billions of dollars in taxes.”

Noting that he may win the November election, Trump asked if it “wouldn’t ... be better for the people of New York State to have a Governor who got along with the President? “

“Adversarial relationships are not good in politics!” he wrote.

He called the New York courts “biased and hateful,” saying it was “no wonder” the judges have “treated me so badly” considering the “vitriol displayed” by Hochul.

In her Monday speech, Hochul, in one of the most high-profile moments of her career, praised the Biden administration, saying “Trump talked big about bringing back manufacturing jobs. But you know who actually did it? President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”