The Democratic National Convention (DNC) has now entered its third day at the United Center in Chicago, with some of the party’s biggest heavyweights taking to the stage during the four-day event.

While the DNC is first and foremost a presidential nominating convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz already have their places in the White House race sown up after a five-day round of online voting for delegates wrapped on August 5.

Now, as many as 50,000 visitors have descended on the Steven Spielberg-coordinated convention in the Windy City, including 5,000 delegates from 50 states and territories, plus 15,000 members of the media, tens of thousands of guests and a huge contingent of Gaza ceasefire protesters.

The convention has been organized around four distinct themes, one for each day: Monday’s was “For the People”, examining the Biden administration’s accomplishments in the White House and how a future Harris Cabinet could continue its work, Tuesday’s was “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”, Wednesday’s is “A Fight for Our Freedoms” and Thursday’s will be “For Our Future”.

Here the latest on what we know about the convention’s schedule.

Monday

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at the DNC on Monday August 19 2024 ( AP )

President Joe Biden delivered the headline speech on the opening night of the DNC, giving an emotional address to rapturous applause from the crowd.

Introduced by First Lady Dr Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden, the 81-year-old president ran through his accomplishments in the Oval Office, from the Covid-19 recovery, the economy, healthcare and infrastructure, before making a forceful case against Donald Trump.

Denying that he was “angry” with members of his party who pressured him to step aside from the 2024 race, Biden explained: “I love my job, but I love my country more.”

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state who was the party’s 2016 presidential nominee, also took to the stage where she was met with chants of “Lock him up!” when she mentioned Trump. She also spoke of her desire to see the “highest, hardest glass ceiling” smashed with the election of a first female president.

Delegates also heard from Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jim Clyburn, Jasmine Crockett, Robert Garcia, Grace Meng and Jamie Raskin, Senators Raphael Warnock and Chris Coons, Governors Andy Beshear and Kathy Hochul, DNC chair Jaime Harrison and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain.

Tuesday

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama received a warm welcome at the DNC on Tuesday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Obamas took to the stage on Tuesday delivering an electrifying endorsement of the Harris-Walz administration while eviscerating Trump.

Michelle denounced Trump for peddling a narrative of fear and declared that “hope is making a comeback” – a clear nod to her husband’s presidential campaign promising “hope and change”.

She also poked fun at Trump’s reference to “Black jobs”, adding that the “job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs”.

In his speech, Barack heaped praise on both Harris and Biden while slamming Trump for “the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes.”

Other speakers included Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff – including a touching video tribute from his son Cole –Senators Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, and Tammy Duckworth, Billionaire Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Wednesday

Tim Walz with Kamala Harris on the opening night of this year’s DNC ( AP )

As is customary, Harris’s running mate will take to the podium on day three.

Tim Walz will formally accept the party’s nomination just 15 days after he was unveiled as Harris’s pick, completing his whirlwind rise to international fame.

The day’s other high-profile speakers will include 42nd president Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Former VP hopefuls Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will also take to th stage, along with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Another Republican, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, is set to join the speaking roster.

Thursday

As is tradition, Kamala Harris will wrap up the final day of the convention on Thursday night as she formally accepts the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

Additionally, former Republican congressman and outspoken Trump opponent Adam Kinzinger is expected to speak.

