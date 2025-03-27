Trump asks Supreme Court to slash teacher training funds in war on DEI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has escalated its legal battle over education funding cuts, taking its case to the Supreme Court.

The administration is seeking to overturn a lower court's block on cuts to teacher training programs, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

A Boston federal judge initially halted the cuts, citing their detrimental impact on training programs designed to address the national teacher shortage.

The administration's subsequent appeal to the Boston federal appeals court was also rejected.

The legal challenge was initiated by eight Democratic-led states, who argue that the cuts are politically motivated and aim to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The states point to President Donald Trump's executive order calling for the dismantling of the Department of Education and the administration's subsequent overhaul of department initiatives.

open image in gallery Trump holds up a pen after signing an executive order to abolish the Department of Education ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dozens of contracts have been terminated, labeled by the administration as "woke" and wasteful.

The Justice Department has filed three other emergency appeals of court rulings that blocked administration actions.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule on an appeal asking to narrow court orders that have imposed a nationwide hold on Trump’s desire to restrict birthright citizenship. An appeal to halt an order requiring the rehiring of thousands of federal workers is also pending.

The justices previously rejected a bid to freeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid and did not immediately allow Trump’s firing to proceed of the head of a federal watchdog agency. A later ruling from a lower court, though, did force Office of Special Counsel head Hampton Dellinger from his job.

The two education programs at issue – the Teacher Quality Partnership and Supporting Effective Educator Development – provide more than $600 million in grants for teacher preparation programs, often in subject areas such as math, science and special education, the states have argued.

open image in gallery Hampton Dellinger has been forced from his job ( via REUTERS )

They said data has shown the programs had led to increased teacher retention rates and ensured that educators remain in the profession beyond five years.

The administration halted the programs without notice in February.

Joun, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, found that the cancellations probably violated a federal law that requires a clear explanation for such cost-cutting moves.

The appellate panel that rejected the administration’s request for a stay also was made up of judges nominated by Democratic presidents.

California is leading the lawsuit and is joined by Massachusetts, New Jersey, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Wisconsin.

The order the administration wants from the high court would allow the cuts to go forward while the legal fight over them plays out.