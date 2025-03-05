Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s administration still has to pay out nearly $2 billion in foreign aid to groups that work with the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Supreme Court ruled.

In a 5-4 decision issued Wednesday, the court upheld a lower court ruling that requires the administration to unfreeze the funding and rejected the Justice Department’s attempts to reverse the order.

The ruling came after Chief Justice John Roberts issued an order last week temporarily pausing District Court Judge Amir Ali’s ruling that directed the Trump administration to unfreeze the nearly $2 billion in aid while the Supreme Court considered the case.

But the high court has chosen not to take up the Trump administration’s case and since the deadline for the pause in aid has passed, the court has asked the lower court to “clarify what obligations the government must fulfill to ensure compliance with the temporary restraining order.”

open image in gallery The Supreme Court denied the Trump administration’s request to pause $2 billion in funding to USAID ( AFP via Getty Images )

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the majority, arguing that a “single district-court judge” does not have the authority to “compel the government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars.”

“I am stunned,” Alito wrote for the minority.

The lawsuit was brought by a group of nonprofits and businesses that receive USAID funding to provide services.

Those groups received funding for projects, including the rollout of HIV prevention medication to high-risk communities in Africa, anti-malaria campaigns in parts of Africa, and the installation of water pumping stations in Ukraine.

After Trump and his right-hand man, billionaire Elon Musk, took aggressive action to drastically downsize and revoke authority from USAID, contractors were left without money for projects they were working on or had already completed.

Musk claimed his Department of Government Efficiency agency found waste, fraud and abuse in USAID and the agency needed to be “shut down.”

open image in gallery Protesters have rallied against Musk and DOGE’s efforts to dismantle USAID. The tech mogul described the agency as filled with financial abuse ( Getty Images )

As part of a series of rulings in the matter, Ali said the government had to pay out certain completed contracts.

Proceedings in the case will now return to the lower court.

Other lawsuits challenging the sweeping changes the Trump administration are making in the federal workforce and government structure are likely to arrive at the Supreme Court in the coming months.