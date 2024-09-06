Watch live from outside court as Trump to appeal first loss to E Jean Carroll

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live from New York on Friday 6 September as Donald Trump’s lawyers will ask a federal appeals court overturn a $5 million jury verdict finding him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming the writer E Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her nearly three decades ago.

The Republican presidential nominee is expected to attend oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

All three judges were appointed to the bench by Democratic presidents.

Trump is appealing a May 2023 civil verdict stemming from his alleged mid-1990s encounter with Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan, and an October 2022 Truth Social post where he called Carroll’s claim a hoax.

Jurors awarded the former Elle magazine advice columnist a respective $2.02 million and $2.98 million for her sexual assault and defamation claims.

A different jury ordered Trump in January to pay Carroll $83.3 million for having defamed her and damaging her reputation in June 2019 after she first accused him of rape.