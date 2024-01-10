Judge blocks Trump from delivering closing statements in New York fraud trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York has rescinded permission for the former president to give closing statements on Thursday, after his attorneys failed to agree to “lawful, reasonable limits” for his remarks.

According to email exchanges with Judge Arthur Engoron and attorneys in the case from a court filing on Wednesday, the judge agreed last week to let Mr Trump deliver remarks on the condition that he only discuss “relevant, material facts that are in evidence”.

“He may not ‘testify.’ He may not comment on irrelevant matters,” the judge wrote to attorneys on 5 January, according to a court filing.

Mr Trump “may not deliver a campaign speech” or impugn the judge, court staff and attorneys, Judge Engoron wrote.

Attorney Christopher Kise replied that he “cannot agree” to those stipulations.

The judge told him that the conditions are “not up for debate.”

Following the death of Mr Trump’s mother-in-law, the judge extended a deadline on whether to agree to those terms to 11am on Wednesday. Mr Kise called the conditions “unfair”.

“I WILL NOT GRANT ANY FURTHER EXTENSIONS,” the judge fired back on Wednesday.

A lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Mr Trump, his two adult sons and their chief associates in the Trump Organization umbrella of defrauding financial institutions with grossly inflated estimates of his net worth and assets over a decade.

Judge Engoron’s damning pretrial judgment found the defendants liable for fraud outlining the blockbuster suit, leaving a bench trial to determine how much Mr Trump and his associates should owe, and whether the attorney general is successful on other claims in her complaint, including insurance fraud and conspiracy.

Witness testimony in the lower Manhattan courtroom concluded last month after roughly 11 weeks.

A pair of gag orders issued by the judge in the bench trial prohibit parties and attorneys from disparaging the judge’s staff. A state appeals court upheld those terms, after court officials revealed the wave of death threats and violent messages that followed Mr Trump’s

On the trial’s second day, the former president spread false claims about Judge Engoron’s principal law clerk on his Truth Social, prompting the judge to order Mr Trump to delete the “untrue” and “disparaging” statements before issuing a first gag order that blocks Mr Trump and all parties in the case from attacking the court’s staff.

The judge later found that Mr Trump violated the order twice, incurring $15,000 in fines. He also issued an order to include Mr Trump’s attorneys, who then appealed.

This is a developing story