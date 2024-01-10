Trump refuses to call on supporters to avoid violence amid immunity case: Live
Republican attended Court of Appeals in hope of securing ruling that could lead to dismissal of January 6 election interference case in blow to special prosecutor Jack Smith
Trump lawyer appears to argue president can legally assassinate political rivals
Donald Trump was at Washington DC’s Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning for a hearing to weigh the presidential immunity plea that he hopes will see his January 6 election interference case dismissed.
A panel of three judges appeared sceptical of the former president’s claim that he enjoys sweeping immunity from prosecution as an ex-chief executive as arguments were presented.
Mr Trump’s lawyers also moved on Monday to throw out another election meddling case brought against him in Fulton County, Georgia, filing three new motions seeking dismissal on immunity grounds as Mr Trump gloated online over a rumour concerning the personal life of district attorney Fani Willis.
This comes as the embattled Republican continues campaigning ahead of the Iowa caucuses on 15 January.
In an interview with Lou Dobbs last night, Mr Trump made the surprising declaration that he believes the US economy is “running off the fumes of what we did” and said that he “hopes” it crashes.
“I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” he added. “The one president I just don’t want to be, Herbert Hoover.”
Judge in Trump’s federal election case targeted in ‘swatting’ incident
The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case and the prosecutor who brought it before the court both appear been targeted by “swatting” incidents at their respective homes.
Police and fire trucks arrived at Judge Tanya Chutkan’s home after false reports of a shooting on Sunday night, reported NBC News.
A police report obtained by the outlet states that officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call at around 10pm and that the judge, who was not named in the report, was at home when they arrived on the scene.
ICYMI: Trump loses ‘immunity’ appeal in E Jean Carroll defamation case
Donald Trump lost yet another attempt to avoid a trial stemming from a defamation lawsuit from E Jean Carroll, after a federal appeals court panel in New York refused to rehear his “immunity” defence one week before the trial is set to begin.
A single-page order from the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Monday declined to hear his request for the case to be heard in front of the court’s full 13-member panel. Mr Trump’s next option is to appeal to the US Supreme Court.
The trial is scheduled to begin in a federal courtroom in Manhattan on 15 January.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump loses ‘immunity’ appeal in E Jean Carroll defamation case
A trial is scheduled to begin next week. His attorneys have suggested appealing to the Supreme Court
Donald is Truthing... just not about his mother-in-law
There’s no word yet from Donald Trump himself about the death of his mother-in-law. But that doesn’t mean he’s not posting.
In fact, at the time of writing, Mr Trump has made four posts to his own social network Truth Social since his wife Melania announced the passing of her mother Amalija Knavs – all unrelated to the family tragedy.
Two posts lauded Fox News commentator Jesse Watters for criticising the criminal prosecutions against Mr Trump. One post included a clip from Fox News host Laura Ingraham saying that “most Republican voters” only trusted Mr Trump to lead them.
His most recent post, at 9:46pm Eastern Time, is a video of US senator John Barrasso endorsing Donald J Trump for president in 2024.
That is not counting four “ReTruths”, analogous to retweets on Twitter, sharing posts by pro-Trump news outlet Revolver News that lionised Steve Bannon and accused Democrats of “importing third world illegals to stay in power”.
Of course it’s possible that these posts were all scheduled in advance – notwithstanding Mr Trump’s documented penchant for tweeting while he watches cable TV.
We’ll let you know if and when he elects to comment.
Melania Trump’s mother dies at 78
The mother of former first lady Melania Trump has passed away at age 78.
Ms Trump announced earlier tonight that Amalija Knavs, a Serbian clothing worker who became a US citizen in 2018, had passed away after an illness.
Mr Trump had previously told supporters that his wife was busy caring for her mother in a “great hospital” in Miami, explaining her absence from the family’s Christmas photos and New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.
“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law,” Ms Trump said.
Biden compares Trump movement to ex-Confederate ‘lost cause’
President Biden on Monday warned that America is living through an era of a “second lost cause” as former president Donald Trump seeks to reclaim the White House by continuing to argue that he did not lose the 2020 election to Mr Biden three years ago. Mr Biden compared Mr Trump’s refusal to accept that result to former confederates who claimed that the US Civil War was not fought over slavery.
Mr Biden, who travelled from Washington to the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, early Monday, opened his remarks by recalling the 2015 mass shooting at the church which claimed the lives of nine people including the church’s top pastor.
Speaking from the church’s pulpit, the president recalled how the convicted murderer who’d carried out the shooting had been invited into the church for bible study by the very people he killed, and said the “word of God” that day had been “pierced by bullets and hate and rage,” and “propelled” by the “poison” of white supremacy.
Andrew Feinberg has the story:
In South Carolina, Biden compares Trump movement to ex-Confederate ‘lost cause’
Mr Biden warned parishioners at historic Mother Emanuel AME Church that Donald Trump’s election denial movement is akin to ex-Confederates’ ‘lost cause’ mythology
White House slams top GOP lawmaker calling Jan 6 prisoners ‘hostages’
The White House press secretary on Monday slammed a top Republican in the House of Representatives for what she said were “grotesque” remarks about January 6.
House Republican conference chair Elise Stefanik earned the rebuke with an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. During her interview with Kristin Welker, Ms Stefanik was asked whether she views the violent attack on Congress as a “tragic” day for America, and whether she believed that those responsible should be prosecuted.
Ms Stefanik dodged the question, instead responding that she had “concerns about the treatment of January 6 hostages” and citing Congress’s duty to perform oversight.
John Bowden reports.
‘Grotesque’: White House slams top GOP lawmaker calling Jan 6 prisoners ‘hostages’
Congresswoman does not answer when asked if Jan 6 was a tragic day
The cases of Ray Epps and Donald Trump collide in federal court
Ray Epps – man who was claimed by conspiracy theorists to be a “federal plant” at the January 6 storming of the US Capitol– has once again had his life collide with Donald Trump.
Three years on, Epps was sentenced in the same building that the man he voted for, and whose lies inspired him to direct a mob to the seat of American democracy, is now telling judges that he should be immune from facing any criminal charges.
Alex Woodward has the full story:
The cases of Ray Epps and Donald Trump collide in federal court
A man who believed the former president’s election lies is at the centre of January 6 conspiracy theories
Biden isn’t breaking through ‘MAGA wall’ in 2024 race, top Dem says
The man credited with saving President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign is now worried that he’s not breaking through the “MAGA wall” ahead of the likely 2024 rematch with former president Donald Trump.
South Carolina Democratic Rep Jim Clyburn, the former house majority whip who has spent decades in House Democratic leadership during the tenure of former speaker Nancy Pelosi, brought Mr Biden’s campaign back from the dead after terrible showings in the initial contests of Iowa, where he placed fourth, and New Hampshire, where he came in fifth place.
After a second-place finish in Nevada, Mr Biden, helped by Mr Clyburn’s powerful endorsement in his home state, won South Carolina and later went on to clinch the nomination.
Trump bashes Fox News for using poll favorable to Haley
Former president Donald Trump has bashed Fox News for using a CNN poll that shows Nikki Haley closing the gap on him in New Hampshire.
He wrote on Truth Social:
Why is FoxNews using a Fake News CNN Poll to build up Nikki Haley in New Hampshire? When they accidentally put up the respected USA TODAY/SUFFOLK UNIVERSITY POLL, 46% to 26%, UP 20 Points, Neil Cavuto went “crazy,” and demanded that the CNN Poll be put up instead. I have 5 great N.H. Polls, where I’m leading by 20 plus, and then the CNN Poll, where I’m up 7. Naturally, Fox goes with CNN, were Democrats and Independents are allowed to vote, and are totally over sampled in the Poll. Fox just doesn’t get it, as is reflected in their ratings. SAD!
‘Draft dodging’ Trump slammed for mocking McCain’s war injuries
“Draft dodging” Donald Trump has been slammed for mocking late senator John McCain for his war injuries.
At a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday – on the three-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riots – Mr Trump mimicked Mr McCain’s war-inflicted injuries that left him physically disabled and unable to raise his arms over his head.
The moment came as the former president brought up the “skinny repeal” bill of July 2017, which sought to partially repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.
The bill failed 49-51 in the Senate after Mr McCain famously cast his vote with a dramatic thumbs-down motion, collapsing the Republican party’s efforts to derail Obamacare.
‘Draft dodging’ Trump slammed for mocking John McCain’s war injuries
The former president’s comments come following a years-long feud with the late senator
