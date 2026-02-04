Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is set to install a statue of Christopher Columbus on the White House grounds, marking just the latest in a sea of changes made to the executive mansion over the past year, according to a new report.

The figure of the 15th century explorer — whom Trump has long praised and defended — will be erected near the Ellipse, on the south side of the White House, according to The Washington Post, citing multiple unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The artwork is a reconstruction of a Baltimore statue toppled by protesters and hurled into the city’s harbor in 2020, amid nationwide racial justice demonstrations.

The statue — initially unveiled by former President Ronald Reagan — was restored by Maryland sculptors in conjunction with Italian-American politicians and businessmen. It could be transferred from Maryland to Washington, D.C. in a matter of weeks, per the Post.

The administration did not confirm these plans, though, it heaped praise on Columbus.

open image in gallery President Trump plans to install a statue of Christopher Columbus on the White House grounds, according to a new report ( AFP via Getty Images )

“In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero. And he will continue to be honored as such by President Trump,” Trump spokesman Davis Ingle told the outlet.

Trump has long championed Columbus — whose voyages to the New World paved the way for European colonization and who, in recent decades, has been at the center of controversy amid a reassessment of his brutal treatment of indigenous peoples.

On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump promised to celebrate Columbus Day, which falls on October 12, the anniversary of the Genoese explorer setting foot in the Americas. And, in October, Trump signed an order recognizing Columbus as “the original American hero.”

“I’m bringing Columbus Day back from the ashes,” the president wrote on Truth Social in April. “The Democrats did everything possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation, and all of the Italians that love him so much. They tore down his Statues, and put up nothing but ‘WOKE,’ or even worse, nothing at all! Well, you’ll be happy to know, Christopher is going to make a major comeback.”

The president also signed an executive order in March seeking to eliminate “corrosive ideology” from the federal government and curb what it described as a “widespread effort to rewrite our Nation’s history.”

open image in gallery Trump has paved over the Rose Garden, installed towering flag poles on the lawn, affixed golden adornments to the Oval Office, and, most notably, tore down the East Wing to make room for his massive ballroom project ( The White House )

The statue, if erected, will be just one of many changes Trump has made to the White House since returning to office last January.

He’s paved over the Rose Garden, installed towering flag poles on the lawn, affixed golden adornments to the Oval Office, and, most notably, tore down the East Wing to make room for his massive $400 million ballroom.

open image in gallery A new status of Donald Trump is being created and will be placed at his golf club in Miami. The statue was made by artist Alan Cottrill ( Instagram/alan cottrill )

He also has broader transformations planned for Washington, D.C., including a victory arch near the Potomac River and renovations to the city's golf courses.

And another statue, this time of Trump himself, will soon be put in place. The 22-foot bronze piece — dubbed “Don Colossus” — is scheduled to be erected in Miami, Florida, later this year. Funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, the monument will greet world leaders for the upcoming Group of 20 summit.