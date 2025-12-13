Trump sets sights on next renovation project - Washington DC’s public golf courses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has set his sights on his next renovation project: Washington, D.C.’s golf courses, according to a new report.

The president, who frequently spends weekends on the fairways at his various properties, is seeking to redevelop the three public golf courses in the nation’s capital, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“If we do them, we’ll do it really beautifully,” he told the outlet on Friday after reportedly describing the courses as run down and neglected. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum echoed this sentiment, describing one course as “in total disrepair," adding that Trump is trying to bring it “back to what it was originally envisioned to be, which is the finest municipal golf in the country, right here in our capital.”

In his pursuit to remake the green spaces, he is attempting to wrest control from the National Links Trust, a non-profit with a 50-year lease to operate, restore and maintain the affordability of East Potomac Golf Links, Rock Creek Park Golf and Langston Golf Course.

Earlier in 2025, the administration ordered the group to take dirt resulting from the demolition of the East Wing of the White House or risk defaulting on its lease with the government, people familiar with the matter told the outlet. The group accepted and trucks were seen dumping piles of soil onto one of East Potomac’s courses.

Despite this, the Interior Department told the National Links Trust that it violated its lease and delivered an official default notice. Trump said that the courses will fall under the administration’s control if the group does not remedy alleged violations by the end of the year.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has set his sights on his next renovation project: Washington D.C.'s public golf courses, according to a new report. ( Getty Images )

“Such a move could make it easier for Trump to implement his vision for the East Potomac course, which sits on a prime stretch of Washington real estate along the river,” the outlet reported, noting that the course is “at the top of his list.”

In a statement, the group disputed the administration’s assessment.

“National Links Trust respectfully disagrees with the characterization that we are in default,” a spokesman for the National Links Trust told the newspaper. “National Links Trust appreciates the president’s interest in the D.C. golf courses and looks forward to the opportunity to partner with the administration to improve these historically significant facilities.”

But the Republican president has no interest in working with the organization.

“I think what we’re looking to do is just build something different, and build them in government,” he said.

He’s also shown interest in hiring Tom Fazio, a famed golf course architect, to create designs for a new East Potomac course and hopes to host a professional golfing event in the capital in the near future.

open image in gallery East Potomac Golf Links, located near the Potomac River, is "at the top of the list," according to The Wall Street Journal. ( East Potomac Golf Links, Facebook )

open image in gallery The course, which dates back over a century, offers views of the Washington Monument. ( East Potomac Golf Links, Facebook )

The president’s renovation attempts have triggered consternation among some golfers in Washington, D.C., who fear Trump’s beautifying efforts could boost prices and render the courses unaffordable for residents.

But, Trump said that, if he takes over the three courses, D.C. inhabitants will receive lower rates than visiting golfers.

If Trump is successful in his bid, it would add to the many changes he’s made to the nation’s capital since returning to office in January. At the White House, he’s paved over the Rose Garden, installed towering flag poles on the lawn, affixed gilded furnishings to the Oval Office and began constructing a massive ballroom where the East Wing once stood.

He’s also proposed building a victory arch on the banks of the Potomac and is considering renovating the Reflecting Pool that sits in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.