Trump attacks ‘racist sleazebag’ Charlamagne tha God after radio host criticized him on Lara Trump’s show
Radio host suggested Trump’s MAGA base may switch to supporting a more ‘traditional’ conservative candidate
President Donald Trump launched a bruising attack on radio host Charlamagne tha God on Truth Social early Sunday morning after The Breakfast Club host suggested the president’s devoted base would pivot to a more traditional conservative candidate after the Epstein Files situation.
Referring to Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, as a “racist sleazebag,” Trump claimed the radio host is a “Low IQ individual” who does not know anything.
“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done,” Trump said before listing his international and domestic successes.
The president’s comment was made after Charlamagne joined Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, on her Fox News show My View. On the show, Charlamagne said that traditional Republicans would capitalize on the MAGA base’s disgruntlement with Trump to change the Republican Party.
“I think there is a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party,” Charlamagne told Lara Trump. “I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back.”
Charlamagne was referring to the fallout between the president and some members of his base after refusing to release the Epstein Files – information the government collected while investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump did not specify whether or not one specific comment from Charlamagne set him off, but the president’s anger toward the radio host was tangible in his Truth Social post.
“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ (Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?).” Trump, who has repeatedly compared himself to Jesus Christ, wrote.
Recently, the president has been sensitive about the Epstein Files situation, occasionally snapping at reporters who ask about it.
Trump had promised to release the Epstein Files, which many had speculated contained a list of high-profile individuals associated with Epstein and his alleged decades-long sex trafficking scheme involving girls and women.
However, senior officials in the Trump administration poured cold water on the speculation, confirming there was no “client list” and Epstein died by suicide while in federal jail in 2019.
As a result, some MAGA supporters pushed back on the president, accusing him of failing to keep a promise to protect high-profile individuals, potentially including himself, from being associated with Epstein.
Although Trump and Epstein were friends years ago, the president has maintained that he did not have a relationship with Epstein by the time he faced formal allegations of sexual abuse. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent Epstein a “bawdy” birthday letter referencing “secrets” – however, Trump has also denied that and sued the Journal for libel.
While Trump has not been accused of any formal wrongdoing or charged with any crime, his proximity to Epstein, someone he once called a friend, has heightened conspiracy theories that the government is withholding documents that could reveal embarrassing information about high-profile individuals. Appearing in the files also does not indicate that an individual has committed any wrongdoing.
Charlamagne maintained that the situation may give traditional conservatives, such as Nikki Haley, the chance to swoop in and appeal to MAGA voters.
“They know that this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up, the MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go,” Charlamagne said. “And for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments