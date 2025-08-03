Trump attacks ‘racist sleazebag’ Charlamagne tha God after radio host criticized him on Lara Trump’s show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump launched a bruising attack on radio host Charlamagne tha God on Truth Social early Sunday morning after The Breakfast Club host suggested the president’s devoted base would pivot to a more traditional conservative candidate after the Epstein Files situation.

Referring to Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, as a “racist sleazebag,” Trump claimed the radio host is a “Low IQ individual” who does not know anything.

“He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done,” Trump said before listing his international and domestic successes.

The president’s comment was made after Charlamagne joined Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, on her Fox News show My View. On the show, Charlamagne said that traditional Republicans would capitalize on the MAGA base’s disgruntlement with Trump to change the Republican Party.

“I think there is a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party,” Charlamagne told Lara Trump. “I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back.”

open image in gallery Charlamagne tha God indicated the fallout from the Epstein Files could cause irreparable harm to Trump’s relationship with his base ( Getty Images )

Charlamagne was referring to the fallout between the president and some members of his base after refusing to release the Epstein Files – information the government collected while investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump did not specify whether or not one specific comment from Charlamagne set him off, but the president’s anger toward the radio host was tangible in his Truth Social post.

“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ (Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?).” Trump, who has repeatedly compared himself to Jesus Christ, wrote.

Recently, the president has been sensitive about the Epstein Files situation, occasionally snapping at reporters who ask about it.

Trump had promised to release the Epstein Files, which many had speculated contained a list of high-profile individuals associated with Epstein and his alleged decades-long sex trafficking scheme involving girls and women.

However, senior officials in the Trump administration poured cold water on the speculation, confirming there was no “client list” and Epstein died by suicide while in federal jail in 2019.

open image in gallery On Lara Trump’s show, the two discussed the importance of hearing perspectives from both sides of the political aisle ( Getty Images )

As a result, some MAGA supporters pushed back on the president, accusing him of failing to keep a promise to protect high-profile individuals, potentially including himself, from being associated with Epstein.

Although Trump and Epstein were friends years ago, the president has maintained that he did not have a relationship with Epstein by the time he faced formal allegations of sexual abuse. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump sent Epstein a “bawdy” birthday letter referencing “secrets” – however, Trump has also denied that and sued the Journal for libel.

While Trump has not been accused of any formal wrongdoing or charged with any crime, his proximity to Epstein, someone he once called a friend, has heightened conspiracy theories that the government is withholding documents that could reveal embarrassing information about high-profile individuals. Appearing in the files also does not indicate that an individual has committed any wrongdoing.

Charlamagne maintained that the situation may give traditional conservatives, such as Nikki Haley, the chance to swoop in and appeal to MAGA voters.

“They know that this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up, the MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go,” Charlamagne said. “And for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”