‘Trump has a list’: Charlamagne tha God says Letitia James investigation is ‘retaliation’
Attorney General Letitia James said that the Trump administration’s claims that she falsified records in August 2023 to secure home loans on a property are ‘baseless’
Radio host Charlamagne tha God says President Donald Trump is using the Justice Department to go after New York Attorney General Letitia James in “retaliation” against the charges she brought against him in 2022.
“We do know that Tish James is absolutely correct right?” Charlamagne said on Thursday’s The Breakfast Club . “This is just retaliation for the charges that Tish James brought against Donald Trump.
“Like, Donald Trump has a list and Tish James is high on that list.”
The Trump administration recently accused James of “falsifying records” in August 2023 to secure home loans on a property in Norfolk, Virginia, that she said was her “principal residence” while still serving in her role in New York.
She spoke out about the probe against her this week.
“This investigation into me is nothing more than retribution. It's baseless,” James said Tuesday.
In 2022, the AG launched a civil fraud case against Trump and his business empire in New York, accusing him of inflating the value of Trump Organization assets. The proceedings ended with New York state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordering the now-president to pay a $354 million fine plus interest.
The radio host speculated that Alvin Bragg, whose office convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election, is also on the president’s retribution list.
“Alvin Bragg is very quiet, probably rightfully so,” Charlamagne said. “But you know, we do know this is retaliation.”
Trump posted on Truth Social last month that he considers James “a totally corrupt politician” and a “wacky crook”, who “should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY.”
Laying out the allegations against James, Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy Todd Blanche last month.
“Ms. James was the sitting Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York – even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, VA, property as her primary home,” Pulte wrote.
“It appears Ms. James’ property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms.”
A spokesperson for James’ office previously said in a statement: “Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution.
“She will not be intimidated by bullies – no matter who they are.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments