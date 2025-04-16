New York AG Letitia James targeted for criminal prosecution by Trump admin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who prosecuted President Donald Trump for alleged financial crimes, has been hit with a federal criminal referral over mortgage fraud allegations, according to a letter obtained by The New York Post.

James, 66, launched a civil fraud case against Trump and his business empire in 2022, accusing him of inflating the value of Trump Organization assets. The proceedings ended with Judge Arthur Engoron ordering the now-president to pay a $354 million fine plus interest.

Now, a letter from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi alleges that James “falsified records” in August 2023 to secure home loans on a property in Norfolk, Virginia, that she said was her “principal residence” while still serving in her role in New York.

Its emergence on Tuesday coincided with James announcing a new investigation into the president over accusations of insider trading. The investigation arose in the wake of his U-turn on reciprocal tariffs last week, after the program’s unveiling inspired a panic on Wall Street.

Writing to Bondi and her deputy Todd Blanche, Pulte states: “Ms James was the sitting Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York – even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, VA, property as her primary home.

“It appears Ms James’ property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms.”

Letitia James and Donald Trump ( AP/Getty )

Pulte further alleges that James purchased a five-family dwelling in Brooklyn in February 2001 and has since “consistently misrepresented the same property as only having four units in both building permit applications and numerous mortgage documents and applications.”

The letter contains a final allegation that the prosecutor purchased another property with her father as co-signer, falsely listing the pair as “husband and wife” in documents dating back to 1983 and 2000.

“While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms James representations on mortgage applications,” Pulte concludes.

A spokesperson for James’s office said in a statement: “Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution.

“She will not be intimidated by bullies – no matter who they are.”

Throughout last year’s election campaign, Trump repeatedly threatened to go after his enemies should he regain the White House.

In the final weeks of the campaign, a report by NPR found that Trump had issued more than 100 such threats through his rally speeches, social media posts, and interviews.

He has continued to speak menacingly about his adversaries since returning to office, declaring during an address to the Justice Department last month that he intended to “expose” them, calling himself “the chief law enforcement officer in our country” and those who had prosecuted him “scum.”

“We will expel the rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government,” the president told his audience of law enforcement professionals.

“We will expose, very much expose their egregious crimes and severe misconduct. It’s going to be legendary.”

During a campaign speech in January 2024, Trump declared that James and Judge Engoron “should be arrested and punished accordingly.”

Earlier this week, he posted on Truth Social that he considers her “a totally corrupt politician” and a “wacky crook”, who “should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY.”

Pulte’s letter has already whipped up excitement in conservative media, with George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley telling Laura Ingraham on Fox News on Tuesday evening: “These are misleading statements. Either it’s your principal residence or it’s not. Either you’re married to your father or he’s your father.”

Noting the similarity between the allegations against James and the case she brought against Trump, Turley said the irony was “perfectly crushing.”