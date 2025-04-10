Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed continued optimism that his unprovoked trade war would bear fruit for American industries even as he acknowledged some negative consequences to financial markets in the near term.

Speaking at the outset of a cabinet meeting, Trump said he and his cabinet had been “talking about a lot of different thing” and touted recent economic indicators showing inflation and interest rates on a downward trajectory.

He also described the turmoil in stock and bond markets that led to his abrupt decision to reverse massive increases in import taxes from nearly every country in the world as “a big day,” highlighting the record stock market gains in the hours after he announced the move.

“We're working with a lot of different countries, and it's all going to work out very well. I think it's going to work out really, very well. But we're in good shape,” Trump said as he repeated an oft-used line about the lack of inflation during his first term after he imposed limited tariffs on some classes of Chinese imports, including on steel and aluminum.

He said his first-term experience with the limited tariffs should mean there won’t be runaway inflation on account of the massive 145 percent tariffs he is now imposing on all American imports from China despite the predictions of most economists and said the move is necessary to force a return of industrialized manufacturing to American shores.

“We think we're in very good shape. We think we're doing very well again. There'll be a transition cost and transition problems, but in the end, it's going to be, it's going to be a beautiful thing,” he said.

Trump’s positive comments and dismissal of any risk of inflation from more than doubling the cost of imports from one of America’s largest trading partners came just as stock markets were in the middle of a massive slide and essentially erasing the historic gains they’d made a day earlier when he’d announced a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariff plan.

At 12.45 p.m. Thursday, the Dow was down 1,687 points, or 4 percent and the NASDAQ was down 957 points, or 5.5 percent.

Just a day earlier, the stock markets surged after Trump unveiled a 90-day reprieve on his across-the-board tax — a move that prompted investors to reverse course after a rocky week.

More follows...