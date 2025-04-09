Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stock markets soar to record gains after Trump announces pause on most of his tariff plan

The president announced this decision in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon

Mike Bedigan
in New York
,Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 09 April 2025 14:17 EDT
Comments
Trump administration announces 90-day tariff pause but hits China with 125% levy

Stock markets have soared to near-record gains after President Donald Trump announced a pause on most of his sweeping global tariffs.

The president announced the decision in a Truth Social post Wednesday afternoon, saying that a pause of 90 days would be implemented immediately.

“Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately,” he wrote.

In the seconds that followed, U.S. markets surged - making up many of the losses since his “Liberation Day.”

The U.S. stock markets saw massive gains after President Donald Trump announces plans to pause his tariff plan
The U.S. stock markets saw massive gains after President Donald Trump announces plans to pause his tariff plan (AFP via Getty Images)

The major indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ all rallied.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 6.5 percent, or nearly 2,500 points. If that figure holds until closing, it would be the largest one-day point gain in Dow History. Similarly, the benchmark S&P 500 roared up over 7 percent, gaining more than 350 points. The NASDAQ stock exchange was up nearly 10 percent, with a nearly 1,500-point gain in the minutes after the announcement.

More follows ...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in