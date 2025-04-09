Stock markets soar to record gains after Trump announces pause on most of his tariff plan
The president announced this decision in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon
Stock markets have soared to near-record gains after President Donald Trump announced a pause on most of his sweeping global tariffs.
The president announced the decision in a Truth Social post Wednesday afternoon, saying that a pause of 90 days would be implemented immediately.
“Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately,” he wrote.
In the seconds that followed, U.S. markets surged - making up many of the losses since his “Liberation Day.”
The major indices, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ all rallied.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 6.5 percent, or nearly 2,500 points. If that figure holds until closing, it would be the largest one-day point gain in Dow History. Similarly, the benchmark S&P 500 roared up over 7 percent, gaining more than 350 points. The NASDAQ stock exchange was up nearly 10 percent, with a nearly 1,500-point gain in the minutes after the announcement.
