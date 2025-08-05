Texas families offered just $3,000 by the government in exchange for building Trump’s wall on their land

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has become embroiled in legal battles with families in Texas as it tries to take their land to finish off the president’s border wall pet project.

In a renewed effort to finish the $46 billion wall , Trump has started seizing land, mostly in the state’s Starr County, and paying just thousands of dollars for it.

Nearly all the land in the state of Texas is privately owned, including the land adjacent to Mexico's northern border. The Trump administration is now threatening to proceed with eminent domain-empowered land seizures if the homeowners don't play ball.

Dozens of eminent domain lawsuits have been filed this year by the government. In many cases, the land at the center of those lawsuits is land that families have worked for generations, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The Trump administration is using eminent domain to seize private land in Starr County, Texas, for the purpose of finishing the border wall. ( Reuters )

One man under the gun, Alejo Clarke, 76, told the WSJ that Trump is trying to take his land, and that if successful, the president will run a wall through his property that separates him from hunting and fishing grounds he's used for decades.

Clarke lost his land to Trump's border wall aspirations during his first term, but regained it under President Joe Biden.

The government is offering Clarke just $3,000 for his land.

Raquel Olivia, 75, is also facing the potential loss of her land, telling the outlet that while the wall only requires three acres, it would cut her off from more than 100 acres she used for crops, hunting, and a gas well.

As Trump insists his extreme border policies are necessary to fight an invasion of illegal immigrants, Olivia said the only invasion she sees is the federal government onto her property.

"Now it feels like an invasion of the government on us," she told the WSJ.

Eminent domain battles under Trump will be interesting to watch play out. Courts could rule in favor of the landowners, but court rulings have only sometimes stopped Trump from doing whatever he wants.

The Trump administration took an opposing view on the use of eminent domain in June when it pushed back against Cranbury, New Jersey, after the city tried to seize a family farm.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins threatened that the administration was looking into the seizure and insisted that "we must protect family farms at all costs," according to Fox News.

"Whether the Maudes, the Henrys or others whom we will soon announce, the Biden-style government takeover of our family farms is over," she wrote in a now-deleted June 17 post. "While this particular case is a city eminent domain issue, we @usda are exploring every legal option to help."