With four criminal court cases and multiple charges within each, it’s pretty difficult to keep up with the current state of Donald Trump’s legal quagmire.

While The Independent has a guide to each major case from federal officials, local prosecutors, and individuals, you might be out and about in New York City and unsure of what exactly the former president has been charged with.

Never fear, the Republican Accountability Project has your back — well, if you happen to be in New York’s Times Square.

The anti-Trump Republican group has rented a giant billboard at the so-called “Crossroads of the World” which helpfully lists all 91 of the felony charges against Mr Trump, also prominently featuring his mug shot.

It will be scrolling through each one for the next few days as part of a six-figure ad campaign targeting the former president for his fourth indictment in the Georgia RICO case.

The “Trump Rap Sheet” campaign will be running 60-second ads on Fox News all week in the Phoenix, Milwaukee, and Atlanta markets.

The TV ad shows footage of Mr Trump’s chaotic years in office with a voiceover saying: “When Donald Trump was president, he thought it didn’t matter how many laws and norms he broke … Many of us even started saying ‘nothing matters’.”

It continues: “But in America the rule of law still matters. And that’s why Donald Trump has been charged with 91 felonies in four separate cases … This is America, and no one is above the law.”

“Donald Trump has spent the last seven years acting like the rule of law doesn’t apply to him,” said Gunner Ramer, political director of the Republican Accountability Project.

“We’re reminding the American people that no one in this country is above the law — not even a former president.”