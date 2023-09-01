A top aide for Donald Trump’s campaign in New Hampshire was captured on video telling US Capitol police officers to “go hang yourself” on January 6, according to a new report.

Dylan Quattrucci, who is the deputy state director of Mr Trump’s campaign in the Granite State, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally, according to New Hampshire news outlet WMUR.

In several social media posts seen by WMUR, Mr Quattrucci professed his admiration for Mr Trump, called ex-vice president Mike Pence a “traitor” and appeared in a live stream outside of the Capitol on January 6.

In addition, a video posted by SeditionHunters — an X account that uses videos and photos from January 6 to identify people who participated in the riot — shows Mr Quattrucci delivering a particularly vulgar “message” to police officers at the Capitol.

“If you are a police officer and you are going to abide by unconstitutional bulls*** I want you to do me a favour right now and go hang yourself,” Mr Quattrucci said in the footage, which was first reported by NBC News.

Mr Quattrucci continued his rant, calling police officers “a piece of s***” and adding “Go f*** yourself.”

Five Capitol Police officers have died in connection to the riots, four of them by suicide.

Two people familiar with Mr Quattrucci confirmed his identity in the video to NBC News.

Mr Quattrucci’s anger regarding the election results is apparent in the video and others shared on X. In another video, obtained by Sedition Hunter’s author Ryan Reilly, Mr Quattrucci said he worked for the Republican Party but that “we need to fight like president Trump”

Other footage shows Mr Quattrucci, standing in the middle of the crowd, promoting the rally’s actions and smiling about lawmakers being put on lockdown inside the building.

In response to the video, a spokesperson for Mr Trump’s campaign told WMUR, “President Trump’s campaign values the hard work of its team to ensure he wins the New Hampshire First-in-the-Nation primary and takes back the White House.” The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump’s campaign for comment.

WMUR noted that the Trump campaign did not deny Mr Quattrucci was at the Capitol on January 6 but it was not made clear if Mr Quattrucci went inside the Capitol building that day. The Independent was unable to obtain contact information for Mr Quattrucci.