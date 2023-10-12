Trump wildly claims Biden may be on drugs in rambling speech

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump hit out at a “groggy” Joe Biden in yet another rambling speech, during which he appeared to accuse the president of taking drugs to stay awake while giving press conferences.

The former president once again compared his own mental capacity to that of Mr Biden, telling a crowd in Palm Beach, Florida, that he had no problem exiting the stage at his own events.

Speaking about upcoming presidential candidate nominations, Mr Trump said: “We’re inches away and we have a man that literally can’t speak. He can’t get off the stage.

“The other day he tried to get off the stage and look, I’m up here and there’s a lot of people, there’s a lot of television going crazy. There’s so much.

“I’m up here, but you know when I’m finished I’m gonna look over there. I’m gonna see the exit. I’m gonna look over. I can take that one. What I can’t do is walk through the back wall…”

Mr Trump’s remarks appeared to reference an incident last year at the UN Global Fund event in New York, in which Mr Biden appeared confused about which way to exit the stage following a speech.

The president also raised eyebrows last month at a press conference in Vietnam, during which he told reporters he was “going to go to bed” and had his microphone cut off by his own team.

In Florida, Mr Trump continued: “Did you see the other day? … You know what happens after about 20 minutes, the stuff that he’s taking wears off so he gets a little groggy, he gets a little bit groggy.

“They say ‘get him off the stage, that s*** is wearing off’... ”

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his efforts to curb so-called junk fees, from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

Referring to a White House scandal earlier this year, he added: “And I’m sure that the cocaine that they found in the White House… I feel certain it had nothing to do with Hunter and Joe, by the way…. ‘Here dad have a little of this stuff it’s gonna liven you up a bit.

“Can you imagine they found a stash that you wouldn’t believe and nobody laid claim to it.”

Mr Biden’s team has hit back multiple times against accusations that the president’s age is affecting his capacity as president.

Following the incident in Vietnam, White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend posted Mr Biden’s busy schedule, which included meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, before flying to multiple locations in the US.