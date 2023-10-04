✕ Close Related video: Biden, Trump expected to visit striking UAW members this week

Nikki Haley has risen to second place behind Donald Trump in New Hampshire, according to a new poll of Republican primary voters by Suffolk University, The Boston Globe, and USA Today.

The former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador received 19 per cent of likely primary voters, her highest numbers in the state so far in the 2024 campaign. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in third place in the state at 10 per cent while all other candidates are in the single digits.

This comes as a poll by Politico and Morning Consult has revealed that a majority of voters would support an attempt to disqualify the former president from the ballot in 2024.

Fifty-one per cent said that Mr Trump is prevented from running under the 14th Amendment because he was part of an insurrection following the 2020 election.

Before the survey respondents were asked about disqualifying Mr Trump, they were asked a number of questions concerning the Constitution and Mr Trump’s behaviour after the last presidential election.

Thirty-four per cent said that Mr Trump should not be disqualified.