Trump’s net worth claims were vital for loans, witness says - live
Testimony of former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg paused to hear from banker who approved loans to company
Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial
Donald Trump’s claims about his net worth were a crucial factor in securing loans from Deutsche Bank, the court has heard in his $250m civil trial for fraud that could wipe out his business in New York.
Former risk management specialist at the bank, Nicholas Haigh, said in testimony on Wednesday morning that given the niche market for some assets used as collateral — such as golf courses — the backing of a “financially strong person” was vital.
Mr Haigh said he believed the financial statements provided to the bank “were broadly accurate”. The New York attorney general’s office maintains they were based on false data.
Meanwhile, a mystery member of Mr Trump’s family has been accused of withholding information in the federal criminal case charging the former president over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In court documents on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office said that at least 25 witnesses had “withheld information, communications, and documents” claiming attorney-client privilege.
“These included co-conspirators, former campaign employees, the campaign itself, outside attorneys, a non-attorney intermediary, and even a family member of the defendant,” the filing states.
It is unclear which family member prosecutors are referring to.
Trump wants to reinstate Muslim travel ban if he is re-elected
Donald Trump says that he would reintroduce his Muslim travel ban as violence deepens in the Middle East after the brutal Hamas attack on Israel.
“As president, I will once again stand strongly with the state of Israel, and we will cut off the money to the terrorists on day one,” said Mr Trump, who is leading the race to be the Republican 20204 nominee.
And he told a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Monday that he would “reimpose the travel ban on terror-afflicted countries.”
Mr Trump imposed a similar ban on people from seven countries entering the US after taking office in 2017, and spouted anti-Muslim rhetoric during the 2016 campaign.
Read the full story...
Trump says he will reinstate Muslim travel ban if he is re-elected
Former president claimed without evidence that ‘tens of thousands of probable terrorists’ have entered US since ban lifted
Haley 2024 campaign raises $11m as poll puts her as Trump’s closest rival
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley raised over $11m from July to September, her campaign has said, further boosting her chances of being the person to take on current favourite Donald Trump.
The former South Carolina governor is vying for position with Ron DeSantis, having recently taken the lead in some polls with just over three months to go before the first GOP nominating contest in Iowa.
Despite her increased haul – up from $7.3m last quarter – Ms Haley still lags behind the Florida governor in terms of fundraising, and even further behind former president Trump.
Ms Haley’s campaign said she had attracted nearly 40,000 new donors in the third quarter alone and that she had $9.1m cash on hand. It follows strong performances in both GOP debates and a tireless campaign schedule.
“We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement.
ICYMI: No love lost as Gaetz calls McCarthy’s insults a ‘death rattle’
While Mr McCarthy was diplomatic about his possible replacement, he was much more candid while discussing his GOP rivals.
He told reporters on Monday that the eight MAGA Republicans who voted against him “love the cameras” and were more interested in “pettiness” than governing.
Mr Gaetz brushed the comments aside, insisting the insults were just Mr McCarthy’s “death rattle.”
Read Graig Graziosi’s report:
Matt Gaetz calls McCarthy’s insults a ‘death rattle’ as House GOP remains in disarray
Congressmen Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise are vying for the Speakership, but questions remain over whether they can muster the votes
Profile: Jack Smith — The special prosecutor who could take down Trump
Jack Smith, the experienced war crimes prosecutor who has unveiled two unprecedented federal indictments against former US president Donald Trump, is no stranger to high-profile probes of public figures.
Who is Jack Smith? The special prosecutor who could take down Trump
Department of Justice veteran has prosecuted corrupt politicians in the US and war crimes internationally. Now he is focused on Trump and his inner circle, Andrew Feinberg writes
Trump would disparage MAGA fans in private, says Pence aide
Former Vice President Mike Pence’s homeland security adviser Olivia Troye has claimed that former President Donald Trump used to mock his “Make America Great Again” followers behind closed doors.
On The View, co-host Sunny Hostin pointed to a Tuesday poll by Morning Consult that showed the former president with 61 per cent of GOP primary support. Hostin then asked Ms Troye, “Why do you think so many people still have this blind loyalty to him? What does that say about the party now?”
“Well, I think it speaks to an unfortunate state of the Republican Party,” Ms Troye replied. “It is certainly not the party that I want it to be and not the party that I believe it has been in the past.”
“I think he has done a great job of sort of marketing himself as the champion for all of these people who are behind him in this movement,” she continued. “But, like, we’ve sat in these meetings. What is so frustrating and angering to me is he has nothing in common with any of his supporters and I detest the way he speaks about them.”
The way he spoke “was so disparaging to them,” she described.
Read more...
Former Pence aide says Trump would disparage MAGA fans in private
‘What is so frustrating and angering to me is he has nothing in common with any of his supporters and I detest the way he speaks about them,’ Olivia Troye said
Alex Jones and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel wanted as witnesses in Georgia election interference trial
Prosecutors in Georgia are seeking witness testimony from InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the chair of the Republican National Committee for the upcoming trial of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who are being tried separately from Donald Trump and other co-defendants in the state’s sweeping election interference case.
Fulton County prosecutors also are seeking testimony from former Wisconsin Republican Party chair Andrew Hitt, among so-called fake electors involved in a multi-state scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results in states that Mr Trump lost.
Prosecutors’ petitions on 10 October follow recent requests for witness testimony from former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, conspiracy theorist Lin Wood, and three Republican activists involved with alleged efforts to submit false slates of electors to Washington DC in an attempt to subvert the election’s outcome.
ICYMI: George Santos charged with stealing thousands from donors’ credit cards
Federal officials charged congressman George Santos with stealing his donors’ identities and using them to make over $44,000 in credit card purchases.
In a superseding indictment unsealed on Tuesday, the scandal-plagued New York Republican was accused of using donor cards to make multiple unlawful credit transactions without their knowledge, including moving the “vast majority” of a $12,000 transfer to his personal bank account, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
“As alleged, Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.
“Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen,” he added.
The Independent has contacted Mr Santos for comment.
George Santos charged with stealing thousands from donors’ credit cards
New York Republican allegedly used donor info to make more than $44,000 in unauthorised credit card transactions, including a personal transfer to his bank account
Laura Ingraham uses Hamas terror attack to argue charges should be dropped against Trump
Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham has used the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel to argue that charges should be dropped against Donald Trump.
Reacting to remarks made by Mr Biden on the current state of affairs in the Middle-East, the right-wing anchor called for a “prosecutorial ceasefire” on the former president.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Laura Ingraham uses Hamas attacks to argue charges should be dropped against Trump
‘If he’s really against hate, then he should call a prosecutorial ceasefire against his political adversaries – like the former president’
Jim Jordan lost GOP speaker vote, and wrestlers he once coached did not want him to win
Four former Ohio State University wrestlers have spoken out against their ex-coach Jim Jordan and his bid to become speaker of the House of Representatives.
The ex-athletes accused Rep Jordan of ignoring accusations and failing to protect them from sexual abuse by school doctor Richard Strauss, who died in 2005, when he was the team’s assistant coach in the 1980s and ‘90s.
One former wrestler, Rocky Ratliff, told NBC News that Rep Jordan “abandoned his former wrestlers.”
“Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” former wrestler Mike Schyck added. Is that the kind of character trait you want for a House speaker?” he asked.
Meanwhile, Dunyasha Yetts claimed that Rep Jordan “doesn’t deserve” to be speaker and that he “still has to answer for what happened to us.”
Most US voters want more protections for LGBT+ people
Most American voters believe the US needs stronger protections for LGBT+ people against discrimination and violence, while a plurality of voters believe that the nation has become increasingly politically hostile towards LGBT+ people, according to results from a new survey.
Roughly 57 per cent of respondents in a survey from progressive think tank Data for Progress believe that the US needs new laws to protect LGBT+ Americans from discrimination and violence, amid a rise in threats and legislation targeting LGBT+ people.
Forty-eight per cent of respondents believe that “the political climate has become increasingly hostile to LGBTQ+ Americans,” according to the survey.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Most US voters want more protections for LGBT+ people, poll finds
Voters who know someone who is LGBT+ are far more likely to support policies protecting them
