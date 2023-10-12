✕ Close Letitia James condemns ‘the Donald Trump show’ as former president leaves fraud trial

Donald Trump’s claims about his net worth were a crucial factor in securing loans from Deutsche Bank, the court has heard in his $250m civil trial for fraud that could wipe out his business in New York.

Former risk management specialist at the bank, Nicholas Haigh, said in testimony on Wednesday morning that given the niche market for some assets used as collateral — such as golf courses — the backing of a “financially strong person” was vital.

Mr Haigh said he believed the financial statements provided to the bank “were broadly accurate”. The New York attorney general’s office maintains they were based on false data.

Meanwhile, a mystery member of Mr Trump’s family has been accused of withholding information in the federal criminal case charging the former president over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In court documents on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office said that at least 25 witnesses had “withheld information, communications, and documents” claiming attorney-client privilege.

“These included co-conspirators, former campaign employees, the campaign itself, outside attorneys, a non-attorney intermediary, and even a family member of the defendant,” the filing states.

It is unclear which family member prosecutors are referring to.