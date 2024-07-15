Support truly

Donald Trump has said that he’s “supposed to be dead” as he spoke out about the split-second moment that saved his life when a would-be assassin opened fire during a campaign rally at the weekend.

In one of his first interviews since the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, the former president described his survival story as a “miracle” and claimed that it had given him new perspective heading into the Republican National Convention to “unite the country”.

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” Trump told The New York Post while traveling to the event in Milwaukee.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead. I’m supposed to be dead.”

In a moment that will go down in history, the former president was the target of an assassination attempt.

Just minutes into his campaign speech on stage in Butler, gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on the former president from the rooftop of a building just outside of the rally security perimeter.

Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet and leaped to the ground behind the podium as shots continued to ring out.

Secret Service agents returned fire on the gunman, shooting him dead at the scene.

Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief attending the rally with his family, was killed as he threw his body over his loved ones to protect them from the shooter’s spray of bullets.

Donald Trump clutches his ear after gunman fired multiple shots ( REUTERS )

Two other rallygoers – David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74 – were injured and rushed to hospital in critical condition. By Sunday afternoon, their conditions had been updated to stable.

Trump meanwhile escaped the attack largely unscathed, with the bullet grazing his ear.

The former president acknowledged that things would have turned out very differently had he not turned his head to look at a chart he was showing the crowd – just at the moment that a bullet whizzed towards his head.

“By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here,” he told the Post, describing the attack as a “very surreal experience”.

Trump claimed that the near-death experience had prompted him to tear up his RNC speech lashing out at Joe Biden, to instead refocus his efforts on a need to “unite the country”.

While the nation reels from the attack, coming just over 100 days before Americans cast their votes in the November election, many questions remain unanswered about the events of the day.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, with authorities saying on Sunday that they are combing through Crooks’ background including trying to access his cellphone.

Explosive devices were discovered in both the gunman’s car, which was parked close to the rally, and his home.

Online records reveal that Crooks had been registered to vote as a Republican. That said, federal campaign finance reports show that he had also made a $15 contribution to a Democratic-aligned political action committee called Progressive Turnout Project on January 20, 2021.

For Crooks’ family members, the motive for the horrific attack also remains a mystery with his uncle, Mark Crooks, telling The Independent on Sunday morning that he had “no idea” why it happened.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service is coming under fierce scrutiny as to whether adequate security precautions were taken before the political rally – and whether law enforcement responded rapidly enough to reports of a “suspicious person” on the day.