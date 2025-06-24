Trump blasts ‘stupid AOC’ in raging ‘low IQ’ screed that also targets ‘Palestinian Senator’ Chuck Schumer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a lengthy social media post Tuesday after she called his decision to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites an impeachable offense.

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before. The reason for her ‘rantings’ is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration,” Trump began a post on Truth Social.

Following the news that Trump called for the strike on Iran, Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted Saturday, “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Article 1 of the Constitution grants Congress the power to declare war, but presidents from both parties have often launched military strikes without Congressional approval.

The president also targeted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in his 317-word post.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump blasted "stupid AOC" in a lengthy "low IQ" rant Tuesday on Truth Social. ( Getty )

Schumer criticized Trump for bypassing Congress on the Iran strike, warning against unilateral actions that could lead to war. While he didn’t say whether he supported the strike itself, Schumer called for a Senate vote under the War Powers Act to reassert congressional authority.

“The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again. When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all.”

Trump then referred to Ocasio-Cortez as “The Mouse” and suggested she take a cognitive exam like he does for his annual physical exam.

“Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore,” Trump wrote.

The 79-year-old president has a history of attacking Ocasio-Cortez, 38, despite occasionally acknowledging her political skills.

Trump concluded his Truth Social post on Tuesday, “She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice! She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!”

open image in gallery Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly responded to Trump's rant, tweeting, "Also, I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully.” ( AFP via Getty Images )

AOC responds

It didn’t take long for Ocasio-Cortez to respond. In a tweet referencing Trump’s lengthy Truth Social post, she wrote , “Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me - I’m just a silly girl.”

“Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war. It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made.”

In a separate tweet , Ocasio-Cortez added, “Also, I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully.”

She also responded to Vice President JD Vance, who tweeted Tuesday, “I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do.”

“Maybe that’s because you advised the President to illegally bomb Iran.” Ocasio-Cortez replied.