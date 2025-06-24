Iran-Israel latest: Trump orders Israel ‘do not drop those bombs’ as he accuses both sides of violating ceasefire
Furious US president says he is ‘not happy’ with Iran but ‘really unhappy’ with Israel
A furious Donald Trump has ordered Israel to “not drop those bombs”, as he accused both the Iranian and Israeli militaries of violating a ceasefire just hours after it came into effect.
“They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing,” the US president said of both countries during an incandescent rant outside The White House.
Israel said Iran had fired missiles on Tuesday morning, prompting defence minister Israel Katz to vow a forceful response on the heart of Tehran.
Mr Trump later demanded on Truth Social: “Israel. Do not trop those bombs. If you do it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now.”
Tehran, meanwhile, has claimed that Israel continued firing at Iran until 9am local time – half an hour after the ceasefire was supposed to come into effect.
The US president told reporters he is “not happy” with Iran – but that he is “really unhappy” with Israel. The breaches came within hours of Mr Trump pleading with both countries to “not violate" the ceasefire, as he announced a halt to hostilities was in effect from 8am Israeli time (6am UK time).
The fragile truce came after Iran launched missile strikes on a US base in Qatar on Monday.
Iran arrests European allegedly spying for Israel, according to reports
Iran has arrested a European allegedly spying for Israel at military sites in the southern Hormozgan province, Iranian news agency Fars has reported.
Starmer insists Trump is a close ally minutes before Trump refuses to commit to Nato's Article 5
Political correspondent Millie Cooke reports from the Hague for the Nato summit:
Sir Keir Starmer has insisted Donald Trump is still a "close ally", just minutes before the US president declined to commit to Nato's Article 5, which requires members to defend each other from attack.
It comes after Donald Trump launched strikes on Iran, despite Sir Keir saying he has "no doubt" the prime minister supports his goal of de-escalation. Speaking aboard the plane to the Nato summit in the Hague, the PM said that while de-escalation was his priority, he had also been preparing to take "necessary measures should there be American action taken".
Asked by The Independent whether the US president is still a reliable enough partner for British lives to be put on the line alongside the US, Sir Keir said: "We’re a close ally, we work together.
"As you’ll have seen on Tuesday as I immediately landed back from Canada from the G7 we went straight into a COBRA in Downing Street because we obviously had the G7 statement on the Monday after the session over dinner which was clear about deescalation.
"I obviously wanted to take necessary measures should there be American action taken. So where we had the G7 statement my first step on getting back was to cover all eventualities - including the eventuality of a US attack.
"We had then been talking to the US all of last week into the attack on Saturday. We were kept informed at all stages of what they were doing and working as allies as you’d expect."
Israel refrained from further strikes on Iran after Trump-Netanyahu call, PM's office says
Israel destroyed a radar installation near Tehran on Tuesday in response to Iran violating the ceasefire but refrained from further strikes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.
EU foreign policy chief warns Israel-Iran ceasefire is 'fragile'
The announced reprieve in fighting between Isreal and Iran is good news but remains fragile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said.
Iranian police intelligence deputy head killed in Israeli attack, according to reports
The deputy head of intelligence of Iran’s police has been killed in an Israeli attack, Iranian news agency Fars has reported, without giving any indication of timing.
Israel says it destroyed radar installation near Tehran after 'Iran's violations'
The Israeli air force destroyed a radar installation near Tehran in response to “Iran’s violations”, the Israeli prime minister’s office has said.
Trump claims Putin called him and offered to help with Iran
US president Donald Trump has claimed Russian president Vladimir Putin called him and offered to help with Iran.
Trump says he does not want to see regime change in Iran
Donald Trump has said he does not want to see regime change in Iran.
It comes after the US president appeared to float regime change in Iran just a day ago following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Trump says Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon
Donald Trump has said Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon.
The US president claimed attaining one is “the last thing on their mind right now”.
Two explosions in Tehran despite Trump's claim Israeli planes would 'go home'
Two explosions were heard in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, Iranian media has reported.
The Israeli army radio said the military has attacked an Iranian radar near Tehran, Reuters reports.
It comes despite Donald Trump claiming all Israeli planes will “turn round and head home” without attacking Tehran.
According to a report in Axios, Benjamin Netanyahu told the US president over the phone that they would still carry out an attack but it would be scaled down.
