Ariana Grande reshares Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call for Trump’s impeachment over Iran

Ariana Grande has supported Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to impeach President Donald Trump over his “disastrous decision” to bomb Iran.

The actor and pop star, 31, reshared the U.S. Representative’s Sunday tweet on her Instagram Story, which read that the “President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional Powers.”

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations,” Ocasio-Cortez’s message added. “It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

On Saturday, Trump privately authorized the U.S. military to bomb three Iranian nuclear sites, joining the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Addressing the nation that evening, the president said: “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat.

Ariana Grande (left) agreed with AOC (right) that Donald Trump should be impeached over his 'disastrous decision' to bomb Iran ( Getty )

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” he claimed. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Trump’s decision, which went ahead without congressional approval, came days after he insisted on Truth Social that he would make a decision on such strikes “within two weeks” because of what he called “a substantial chance of negotiation.”

Iran’s army chief has warned that the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites have given Tehran a “free hand” to “act against U.S. interests and its army.”

Grande was among the many celebrities to throw their support behind Democratic candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race last year.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer shared Biden’s post endorsing Harris to her Instagram Story, which read: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

A-list support ultimately failed to secure the win for Harris against the new and diverse coalition of voters supporting Trump.

Arizona State University professor Margaretha Bentley told The Guardian at the time that “celebrity endorsements can increase civic engagement and voter registrations” but “it has not proven to have a direct impact on how people make their voting decisions.”

“Voters may do more research after a celebrity endorses, but they will vote based on their own values and not necessarily the values of the celebrity endorser,” she added.