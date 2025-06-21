Trump whines he won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize while weighing US strike on Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has again complained he can’t win a Nobel Peace Prize, this time, as he weighs whether to attack Iran.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday evening to highlight the peace deal he said his administration brokered between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda while lamenting he’ll be denied the Nobel Peace Prize “no matter what.”

“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World,” Trump wrote.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this,” Trump added, before listing other negotiations he says his administration led, including “stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo” and “keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia.”

“No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me,” the president wrote.

President Donald Trump has again complained he can’t win a Nobel Peace Prize ‘no matter what’ as he weighs whether or not to attack Iran ( Reuters )

The post comes a day after Trump said he’d decide whether to strike Iran within the next two weeks.

Earlier Friday, the Pakistani government said it plans to nominate Trump for the prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.” Last month, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, a deal in which Trump claims he played a significant role.

But Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi disagrees. Modi “clearly conveyed” to Trump that he did not play a role in the ceasefire during a recent phone call, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday. Instead, Modi says the ceasefire was achieved through direct talks with Pakistan.

This isn’t the first time Trump has pined over the Nobel Peace Prize, which is awarded to a “person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

Trump has appeared frustrated that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, received the award in 2009, less than a year into his first term. Obama received the award for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” and particularly his “vision of and work for a world without nuclear weapons.”

Last year, Trump claimed that if he “were named Obama,” he would’ve “had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser who has since become a vocal opponent of the Republican, once told The New York Times that the “center of his public life is the greater glory of Donald Trump, and the Nobel Peace Prize would be a nice thing to hang on the wall.”