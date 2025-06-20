Has Iran actually tried to kill Trump? Here’s what we know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Days after it was reported that Donald Trump rejected Israel’s plot to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the president publicly announced that the United States knows his location and is holding off killing him “for now.”

Israeli officials, meanwhile, have openly demanded his death. This week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Khamenei “can no longer be allowed to exist.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, turning to Fox News over the weekend to make the case for the United States to join a war with Iran, said Khamenei sees the president as “public enemy number one.”

Israel has sought to justify intervention using allegations of Trump’s assassination threats as leverage, while the United States has faced years of blowback in the wake of Middle East wars and the 2020 killing of a top Iranian general.

During his first administration in 2020, Trump ordered a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds Force with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, after he had survived several assassination attempts from western, Israeli and Arab states over the past two decades.

open image in gallery Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pointed to allegations of assassination threats against Donald Trump to urge the United States to join his campaign against Iran, while Israeli officials mull targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ( IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S WEBSITE )

The strike, which was planned over several months, ignited fierce blowback across the region, denounced by Iran’s foreign minister at the time as an act of international terrorism.

By 2024, U.S. intelligence officials had collected evidence they believe shows Tehran was seeking ways to kill then-candidate Trump, according to Politico.

In September, Trump claimed there were “big threats on my life by Iran.” Neither of the two assassination attempts against then-candidate Trump in the summer of 2024 have been linked to Iran.

One month earlier, a Pakistani national with alleged ties to Iran was accused of seeking to carry out a murder-for-hire plot targeting U.S. government officials, according to federal prosecutors.

Asif Raza Merchant was accused of joining a complex plot to carry out assassinations last year, including trying to hire hit men who were undercover officers, according to an indictment.

In November, a fugitive Iranian government operative was accused of hiring a pair of New Yorkers he met in prison to carry out an assassination plot against a critic of the regime. He allegedly admitted to FBI agents that he’d also been tasked with finding a hit squad to kill then-President-elect Trump.

Farhad Shakeri claimed he was asked by regime officials to “put aside his other efforts... and focus on surveilling, and, ultimately, assassinating” Trump, according to a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court.

In February, Trump, who campaigned against U.S. involvement in foreign wars, said Iran would be “obliterated” if he was assassinated by state actors.

“That would be a terrible thing for them to do,” he told reporters. “Not because of me. If they did that, they would be obliterated. That would be the end. I’ve left instructions: if they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left.”

Iran has denied ever targeting the president.

“A new scenario is fabricated,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X following accusations against Shakeri.

“The American people have made their decision. And Iran respects their right to elect the president of their choice. The path forward is also a choice. It begins with respect,” Araghchi wrote.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the allegations were part of a “repulsive” plot by Israel to “complicate matters between America and Iran.”

In January, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Iran “never attempted” to kill Trump, “and we never will.”

“This is another one of those schemes that Israel and other countries are designing to promote Iranophobia,” Pezeshkian told NBC News. “Iran has never attempted to, nor does it plan to assassinate anyone. At least as far as I know.”

Asked whether there have been any plots against the president under Iran, he insisted there have been “none whatsoever.”

open image in gallery White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on June 19 that Trump intends to make a decision on whether to strike Iran within the next two weeks pending negotiations with Tehran ( EPA )

On June 15, Netanyahu asked Fox News host Bret Baier whether “these people who chant ‘death to America’” and “tried to assassinate President Trump twice” should “have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities.”

Baier then pressed Netanyahu about his claim that Iran launched two assassination attempts.

“Through proxies, yes.” he said.

“Through, through their intel, yes, they want to kill him,” he added. “He’s enemy number one.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has emerged as a prominent voice across right-wing media against the United States joining Israel’s war, told Texas Senator Ted Cruz that the United States would be bombing Tehran if those assassination allegations were credible. “We should attack Iran immediately if that’s true,” he said.

Cruz insisted that “nobody disputes” Iran is trying to kill the president, calling it an “objective fact” following his interview with Carlson.

On Thursday, Trump said he plans to decide on whether to order U.S. warplanes to strike Iranian nuclear facilities within the next two weeks, depending on whether Tehran engages in talks over ending their nuclear weapons program.

In a statement relayed through White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump said: “Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

The president’s statement followed a week of escalating strikes between Israel and Iran. More than 600 Iranians and at least two dozen Iranians have been killed, according to officials.