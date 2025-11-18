Trump who constantly dolls out nicknames and calls people ‘the worst’ rages at ABC for being too mean
Trump called ABC ‘fake news’ during the Oval Office exchange
President Donald Trump raged at an ABC reporter who asked about his family’s business in Saudi Arabia.
The exchange came as he met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon.
“Is it appropriate, Mr. President, for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you’re president?” ABC News’s Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked. “Is that a conflict of interest?”
Bruce also directed a question at bin Salman, before Trump replied: “Who are you with?”
When Bruce said that she’s from ABC News, Trump continued: “Fake news. ABC fake news, one of the worst in the business. But I’ll answer your question.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
