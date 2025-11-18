Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump who constantly dolls out nicknames and calls people ‘the worst’ rages at ABC for being too mean

Trump called ABC ‘fake news’ during the Oval Office exchange

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 18 November 2025 13:24 EST
Comments
President Donald Trump had a tense exchange with an ABC reporter in the Oval Office while meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
President Donald Trump had a tense exchange with an ABC reporter in the Oval Office while meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump raged at an ABC reporter who asked about his family’s business in Saudi Arabia.

The exchange came as he met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon.

“Is it appropriate, Mr. President, for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you’re president?” ABC News’s Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce asked. “Is that a conflict of interest?”

Bruce also directed a question at bin Salman, before Trump replied: “Who are you with?”

When Bruce said that she’s from ABC News, Trump continued: “Fake news. ABC fake news, one of the worst in the business. But I’ll answer your question.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

