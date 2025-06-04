Intruder found at Mar-a-Lago said he wanted to ‘marry’ Trump’s granddaughter Kai and ‘spread gospel’, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly scaling a wall around Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, telling police he wanted to marry the president’s 18-year-old granddaughter Kai and “spread the gospel.”

The Palm Beach Police Department was notified about the alleged trespassing just after midnight on Tuesday and arrived at the lavish Florida estate soon after to find Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, in Secret Service custody.

After being read his rights, Reyes “openly admitted to climbing over the wall that surrounds Mar-a-Lago to gain entry so that he may ‘spread the Gospel to [the president] and marry Kai,” according to a police affidavit viewed by The Independent.

“Shortly after midnight, the individual scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms,” a Secret Service spokesperson told The Independent. “U.S. Secret Service personnel detained him without incident at the scene.”

No Secret Service protectees, like the president, were present at the club at the time of the alleged break-in, the spokesperson added.

open image in gallery Reyes is being held on $50,000 bond ( Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office )

The president is aware of the incident and has been briefed, a White House official told The Independent.

The Independent has contacted Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, for comment.

Reyes has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing and has pleaded not guilty.

He was booked into custody at 4:10am, according to public Palm Beach jail records, and his bond is set at $50,000.

A Palm Beach judge ordered Reyes not to have contact with President Trump, Kai Trump, or any of their family members.

Reyes previously attempted to trespass at Mar-a-Lago over New Year’s Eve, according to court documents.

open image in gallery Kai Trump speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July 2024 ( Getty Images )

The 23-year-old alleged trespasser was born in Irving, Texas, and works as a cashier, per the documents.

The break-in comes less than a year after gunman Ryan Routh allegedly tried to assassinate Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to the September 2024 incident and is expected to go on trial later this year.

Kai Trump is considered a top university golf prospect and plays for the University of Miami.