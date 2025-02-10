Trump’s golfer granddaughter Kai already has a massive $1.2 million NIL valuation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, already has a $1.2 million NIL Valuation months after the golfer committed to play at the University of Miami in the fall, according to On3.

On3 describes its NIL Valuation as the “leading index in the industry that determines the projected annual value for high school and college athletes.” The first granddaughter’s $1.2 million valuation places her among the top of the NIL valuations for women student-athletes.

The NIL — which stands for “name, image and likeness” — allows student-athletes to profit from their personal brand. The NIL value measures student-athletes’ forecasted marketability, based on “on-field performance, media exposure, and social media presence.”

Ahead of the younger Trump on On3 Women's NIL Valuations are Livvy Dunne, a gymnast at LSU, Flau'jae Johnson, a basketball player at LSU, and Paige Bueckers, a basketball player at UConn.

open image in gallery Like her grandfather, Kai Trump is passionate about golf. She’s been given an impressive NIL Valuation of £1.2 million after committing to the University of Miami. ( AP )

Kai’s valuation ranks in the top slot for high school women’s golf and in the 81st slot in the NIL overall top 100, according to On3.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. boasts 1.5 million followers on Instagram, 920,000 on X, and 2.9 million on TikTok. She also has a YouTube which, while primarily focused on golf, gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the inauguration.

She’s currently a senior at the Benjamin School, a small private school in North Palm Beach, Florida, a 30-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago.

She signed an NIL deal with Dallas-based company Leaf Trading Cards last month. Each pack retails for $199.99 and includes one autographed card.

“Leaf Trading Cards is proud to announce one of Kai Trump’s first-ever NIL deals, cementing her place in our lineup of prestigious products and exclusive online releases,” CJ Breen, director of marketing for Leaf, told Sports Illustrated. “This partnership reflects our confidence in Kai’s bright future as she embarks on her golf journey with the University of Miami Hurricanes. We’re thrilled to bring her incredible talent to the trading card hobby and can’t wait for fans to start collecting her cards.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump watches on as his granddaughter Kai takes a swing. ( Kai Trump )

She announced in August that she committed to the University of Miami, a decision she was “beyond excited” to share, she wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she wrote, adding: “I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”

This isn’t the first time Kai Trump has discussed her and her grandfather’s shared passion for golf.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention last July, the teen said: “He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his.” She continued: “But then I have to remind him that I’m in school, and I’ll have to call him back later."