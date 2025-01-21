Kai Trump takes viewers behind the scenes for inauguration day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump gave fans a glimpse of herself getting ready for the inauguration.

The daughter of former couple Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump shared her vlog on Monday (January 20) from the weekend of the inauguration. Her video started with her getting her hair and makeup done, right before going to President-elect Donald Trump’s rally in Arlington on Sunday (January 19).

The 17-year-old’s outfit for the day included a grey sweater, black dress pants, and white sneakers. Her video continued with her b-roll from her day in Arlington, before she returned to her hotel and picked an outfit to wear at the rally.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s granddaughter is documenting the inauguration ( Kai Trump )

She also shared footage of herself speaking on stage at the event. “Thank you all for your support for the past decade,” she said. “And we’re looking forward to the next four years. And God bless America. Thank you!”

Kai also shared a video of herself shaking hands with and meeting Elon Musk after the rally, alongside her family.

The video continued with her changing into a blue, sparkled gown, as she headed to dinner to close off the night.

She also shared more footage from the dinner, before returning to the hotel and telling her followers that she’d be doing a vlog throughout inauguration day, January 20, which would start at 7 am.

In a previous video, the granddaughter of Donald Trump told her followers that the inauguration was going to change her life and, she believed, the life of every American.

“For America and I think for our family, I think it’s just so important that he won,” she said in a video posted on her YouTube channel on January 14. “I think these next four years are going to be the best four years America has had in a very long time. I’m so happy for him on the inside. I’m so happy that our family gets to do this again.”

open image in gallery Kai, right, with family members Eric Trump, his son Luke, wife Lara Trump, their daughter Carolina and Donald Trump Jr. ( AP )

As she gives a sneak peek into life as the grandchild of one of the most powerful individuals on the planet, Kai said she hoped to split her time between her home near Jupiter, Florida, and Washington D.C.

Her grandfather’s 2024 campaign was the first time she publicly campaigned for him in any capacity, including boosting him during a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Trump Jr and Kai were also spotted together attending a UFC fight around the time of the RNC. While there, she posed for photos with UFC boss Dana White, as well as NFL player Aaron Rodgers and country music star Jelly Roll, Fox News reports.

Since her appearance during the back end of Trump’s 2024 campaign, Kai has been focused on finishing high school and working on her YouTube presence.

Her channel offers typical teenage fare; she hangs out with friends and talks about the things she likes, including sports like pickleball, tennis, and her — and her grandfather’s — favorite, golf.

Kai is the older sister to Donald Trump Jr’s other children, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.