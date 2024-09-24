Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Prosecutors charged Ryan Wesley Routh on Tuesday with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump earlier this month, CNN reports.

Routh, 58, allegedly camped outside the former president’s West Palm Beach golf course with a high-powered rifle, waiting for Trump to pass by on September 15.

Prosecutors say the Hawaii resident “stalked” Trump for over a month ahead of the attempted assassination, with cell phone data placing him near the golf course and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence over the course of August and September.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.