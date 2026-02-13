Fiery Tom Homan warns agents could return to Minnesota and threatens raids in other cities: ‘We’re coming for you’
‘Let me be clear — Mass deportations will continue,’ he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham after earlier announcing drawdown
White House border czar Tom Homan warned that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could return to Minnesota and vowed that mass deportations around the country would continue.
Homan spoke with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Thursday — just hours after he announced that the surge of federal agents in Minneapolis, the epicenter of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, had ended.
He told Ingraham that he had accomplished what Trump instructed him to do in Minnesota: de-escalate, take public safety threats off the street and gain the cooperation of state and local officials.
“This is like any other surge operation,” Homan said. “Los Angeles, it ended. Charlotte, it ended. New Orleans, it ended. This is ending the surge, but we’re not going away.”
Ingraham then asked Homan about the attempt by Democratic lawmakers to block a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security — unless a series of reforms are enacted. Bipartisan negotiators are attempting to work out a deal, but the agency runs out of funding on Friday, meaning a partial government shutdown could be imminent.
“They care more about politics than the safety and security of this nation,” Homan said in reference to Democrats on Capitol Hill. “You’re talking, not funding the Coast Guard, who have stopped multiple loads of drugs coming into this country. You’re gonna defund TSA, who keeps our skies safe. You’re gonna defund Secret Service. I mean, put politics aside. This is about safety and security of this nation.”
Homan noted, though, that ICE would remain operational — due to a congressional spending bill passed last year, which provided billions in supplemental funding to the agency.
“ICE has all the money they want to keep doing the job,” Homan said. “Of course, the men and women long term won’t be getting paid, but will continue to do operations. They’ll continue taking people off the street.”
“Let me be clear: Mass deportations will continue,” the border czar added. “We’re not going back. President Trump promised mass deportation. That’s exactly what the American people are gonna get. We’re gonna enforce immigration loss. If you’re in this country illegally, we’re coming for you.”
Homan’s fiery comments came just hours after he held a press conference to announce that the surge of thousands of federal immigration agents in Minnesota had ended.
“A small footprint of personnel” would remain in the area to supervise the transfer of “full command and control” of immigration enforcement in the state back to the ICE field office that has been in Minneapolis for decades, he said.
The deployment of additional federal agents to Minnesota, which began in December, led to numerous arrests and the killings of two people — Renee Good and Alex Pretti — at the hands of federal agents.
It also sparked widespread protests in the Democratic-run state and led local and state officials to call on ICE to withdraw from the area.
The drawdown in the Gopher State comes as the American public remains concerned about the tactics employed by ICE. According to a recent Quinnipiac survey, 63 percent of Americans disapprove of the way the agency is enforcing immigration laws, while just 34 percent approve.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks