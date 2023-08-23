Tiktok video breaking down how Trump will be arrested in Fulton County goes viral

A recently uploaded TikTok video has gone viral that gives viewers insight into how former President Donald Trump will be booked after he turns himself in to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, later this week.

In a segment recorded on August 18, TikTok personality Chris Mowrey sets the scene outside the jail — walking viewers through the logistics of where the lockup is located, where media covering the arraignment will gather and some of the precautions law enforcement officials are taking in advance of the former president’s visit.

The video has already been viewed more than 145,000 times. In it, Mr Mowrey says he’s looking forward to Mr Trump’s appearance.

“I’m super-excited, man,” Mr Mowrey says. “It’s going to be a good day for democracy.”

Mr Trump and 18 of his associates were indicted by a grand jury in Atlanta last week on charges related to their alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. Everyone indicted in the case reportedly has until this Friday to turn themselves in. Mr Trump is expected to arrive on Thursday.

“I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” the former president wrote in a post on the Truth Social platform on Monday.

It’s becoming a routine experience for Mr Trump, who has already been indicted in three other criminal cases this year. He was first indicted in New York on charges related to his alleged participation in a hush money payment scheme, then in Florida over his alleged mishandling of classified documents and then in Washington, DC, over his role in the January 6 insurrection.

Now, Mr Trump is facing yet more legal trouble in yet another jurisdiction over his alleged efforts to hijack American democracy.

Despite his legal difficulties, though, Mr Trump remains the commanding polling leader in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. Mr Trump’s leading rivals for the bid will gather on Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first debate of the Republican primary season, with candidates Gov Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — who are second the third in most polls — looking to boost their standing in the race.

Mr Trump himself has chosen to skip the debate, arguing that the size of his polling lead makes debating not worth the political risk.

For now, Mr Trump’s dominance in the Republican race may be safe. But it remains to be seen how his legal troubles might complicate his bid to return to the White House, with the potential of a convictions in the four criminal cases looming.