Donald Trump says he will be arrested in Georgia on Thursday on charges of trying to interfere with the results of the 2020 election there.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the former president revealed he would surrender to authorities the day before his deadline for reporting to the Fulton County jail.

He made a series of accusations against district attorney Fani Willis and against the Joe Biden administration, saying he was being arrested “not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! “, referring to a notorious call in January 2021 in which he can be heard trying to bully Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” an extra 11,780 votes for the defeated president.

Earlier it emerged that Mr Trump will remain free on $200,000 bail after he is officially arrested and booked in Fulton County, according to court documents.

The former president has also confirmed he will be skipping the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate scheduled for Wednesday.

Mr Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

According to the New York Times the interview set to air on Wednesday has already been taped.