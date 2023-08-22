Trump says he will be arrested in Georgia on Thursday as he rants about ‘election interference’ – latest
Donald Trump says he will be arrested in Georgia on Thursday on charges of trying to interfere with the results of the 2020 election there.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, the former president revealed he would surrender to authorities the day before his deadline for reporting to the Fulton County jail.
He made a series of accusations against district attorney Fani Willis and against the Joe Biden administration, saying he was being arrested “not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! “, referring to a notorious call in January 2021 in which he can be heard trying to bully Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” an extra 11,780 votes for the defeated president.
Earlier it emerged that Mr Trump will remain free on $200,000 bail after he is officially arrested and booked in Fulton County, according to court documents.
The former president has also confirmed he will be skipping the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate scheduled for Wednesday.
Mr Trump had been discussing a number of debate counterprogramming options, including sitting for an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has been hosting a show on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.
According to the New York Times the interview set to air on Wednesday has already been taped.
Trump should ‘serve time’ if convicted, says Bush AG
Donald Trump already faces prison time for his latest criminal indictment stemming from the effort to overturn the 2020 election, but now a former US attorney general is arguing that he should face that same potential punishment at the federal level.
Alberto Gonzales, who served as US attorney general for two years under George W Bush, said this weekend that should Mr Trump be convicted on any of the four counts brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith over the campaign to alter the election results, the ex-president should be sent to prison.
Growing number of US legal experts say holding Trump accountable for Jan 6 is necessary
DeSantis slips further back as Trump extends lead, new poll shows
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis is seeing his support in the Republican primary race crater as rivals gain ground against him while former President Donald Trump’s dominance over the party appears to be holding steady.
A new CBS News poll of likely Republican primary voters across the country shows Mr DeSantis trending downwards, currently at 16 per cent after dropping seven percentage points over a two-month span. In the time since CBS polled voters in June, the governor has slipped from 23 per cent while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has surged into third place.
John Bowden has the details.
Poll is latest worrying sign for Florida governor’s campaign
Trump was ‘unhinged’ and ‘terrifying’ during his final days in office, filmmaker says
A British filmmaker who interviewed Donald Trump on the eve of the attack on the Capitol has opened up about the former president’s “unhinged” demeanour at the time.
Alex Holder documented the days leading up to January 6 and its fallout for Unprecedented, a movie about the last months of Mr Trump’s presidency. The film was released last summer, months before the Department of Justice subpoenaed Mr Holder for any raw footage related to the movie.
Andrea Blanco reports.
‘He has one singular ideology, which is Donald Trump,’ Alex Holder tells CNN’s Newsroom host Jim Acosta. ‘I mean, nothing else matters’
Pence backs up claim that Trump didn’t declassify documents
Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday that he wasn’t aware of any effort by Donald Trump or White House staff to declassify documents in the final months of the Trump presidency, backing up a claim made by Mark Meadows and casting further doubt on Mr Trump’s defence ahead of the ex-president’s criminal trial.
Johmn Bowden reports.
Trump’s ex-VP undercuts one of his major defences for document stash at Mar-a-Lago
Final defendants go on trial three years after failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A militia plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, was foiled by the FBI, and the 14 men involved were arrested just weeks before the November 2020 election. Now, almost three years later, the last three members of the scheme to be tried will plead their cases in court.
Graig Graziosi reports.
The men, alleged members of an extremist gang, could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted
Experts warn ex-president is going to Truth Social himself into trouble
Donald Trump should really keep his mouth shut.
That’s the advice that experienced litigators of all stripes are giving the former president as he faces a tide of criminal investigations into his conduct both as president and during the 2016 election.
Ex-president could violate protective order or trigger a new one, writes John Bowden
Trump says he will be arrested on Thursday
Donald Trump says he will be arrested in Georgia on Thursday. His deadline for reporting to Fulton County Jail on charges of trying to interfere with the result of the 2020 election in the state is Friday. The former president is charged alongside 18 co-defendants.
In a furious rant on his Truth Social platform, the former president denounced the district attorney bringing the case against him as well as the Biden administration, which he has accused of a politically-motivated “witch hunt” against him.
He claimed again that his notorious phone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, in which he tried to coerce him into “finding” an extra 11,780 votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, was a “PERFECT CALL!”
The charges against him represent his fourth criminal indictment. In all he faces 91 criminal charges.
GOP candidates want Trump surrogates banned from Fox News debate spin room
As Republican candidates ready themselves for the first primary debate of the 2024 election season, some of their staffers are reportedly pushing to ban surrogates for Donald Trump from the event’s spin room.
Cadre of allies expected to line up to speak to media on behalf of no-show former president
DOJ objects to Trump’s proposed April 2026 date for DC trial
Federal prosecutors objected Monday to the April 2026 trial date proposed by lawyers for Donald Trump in the case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Members of special counsel Jack Smith‘s team said in a court filing that Trump’s lawyers last week had exaggerated the amount of material that they would need to sift through in order to be ready for trial.
Federal prosecutors are objecting to the April 2026 trial date proposed by lawyers for Donald Trump in the case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election
Will Trump go to prison?
America wants to know...
Former president Donald Trump is at the centre of several federal investigations and criminal cases, with some stemming back to the 2020 election
