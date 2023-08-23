✕ Close Donald Trump indictment - latest news

A key witness in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents case flipped his testimony and implicated the former president and his associates “immediately” after he switched attorneys from a lawyer paid for by a Trump PAC group to a public defender.

Yuscil Taveras, the former director of IT at Mar-a-Lago, accused Mr Trump and his employees Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliviera of being involved in a scheme to delete security footage relating to the handling of classified documents, revealed filing from the special counsel’s office.

Meanwhile, two of Mr Trump’s co-defendants – Scott Hall and lawyer John Eastman – in the Georgia 2020 election interference case surrendered at the Fulton County Jail following their indictment on charges last week. Both have been released on bond.

The former president has claimed that he was slapped with a $200,000 bond so that he doesn’t fly to Russia to “share a gold-domed suite” with Vladimir Putin.

The bizarre rant on Truth Social came after Mr Trump announced that he plans to surrender to Fulton County officials to be arrested on Thursday.