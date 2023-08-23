Trump news – live: Key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents case switches statement to implicate former president
All the latest news and analysis of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and far-reaching legal problems
Donald Trump indictment - latest news
A key witness in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents case flipped his testimony and implicated the former president and his associates “immediately” after he switched attorneys from a lawyer paid for by a Trump PAC group to a public defender.
Yuscil Taveras, the former director of IT at Mar-a-Lago, accused Mr Trump and his employees Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliviera of being involved in a scheme to delete security footage relating to the handling of classified documents, revealed filing from the special counsel’s office.
Meanwhile, two of Mr Trump’s co-defendants – Scott Hall and lawyer John Eastman – in the Georgia 2020 election interference case surrendered at the Fulton County Jail following their indictment on charges last week. Both have been released on bond.
The former president has claimed that he was slapped with a $200,000 bond so that he doesn’t fly to Russia to “share a gold-domed suite” with Vladimir Putin.
The bizarre rant on Truth Social came after Mr Trump announced that he plans to surrender to Fulton County officials to be arrested on Thursday.
A major witness in the Mar-a-Lago document case flipped his testimony after switching from Trump PAC lawyer
A key witness in the special counsel’s classified documents case against Donald Trump reversed his testimony and implicated the former president and his associates after switching from a lawyer paid for by a Trump PAC group, according to a filing from the special counsel’s office.
Last month, Yuscil Taveras, the former director of IT at Mar-a-Lago, identified in some court documents as Trump Employee 4, switched from his attorney Stanley Woodward to a public defender.
At the same time, he gave federal officials new statements they said implicated the former president and his employees Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliviera in an alleged scheme to delete security footage relating to the the handling of classifed documents.
My colleague Josh Marcus has more:
Fox News’ ability to pivot again tested by Trump's decision to back out of debate
If 2023 has taught anything to the people running Fox News, it’s the importance of being able to pivot.
The decision by former President Donald Trump to skip Wednesday’s first debate of the 2024 presidential primary season likely deprives Fox of a huge late-summer audience. Even worse for the network, Trump has talked of appearing in an online interview with former Fox star Tucker Carlson at the same time.
Trump’s announcement on Sunday wasn’t necessarily a surprise. Fox debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum had been preparing for two events — one if he were there and one if he wasn’t.
Trump claims $200,000 bond was set so he doesn’t ‘fly to Russia'
Donald Trump has claimed that he was slapped with a high bond in his Georgia election interference case so that he doesn’t fly to Russia to “share a gold-domed suite” with Vladimir Putin.
The former president agreed on Monday to his bond being set at $200,000 as he faces 13 charges including racketeering over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.
Read on...
Recap: Trump says he will be arrested in Georgia on Thursday
Former president Donald Trump will officially be arrested and booked on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday, one day before the court-ordered deadline for the ex-president and his 18 co-defendants to surrender to authorities.
Here’s what we know, so far...
John Eastman gets $100,000 bail in Georgia election case
John Eastman, the former Chapman University law professor who was indicted along with former president Donald Trump and 17 other co-conspirators by a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury last week, has been allowed to remain free pending trial on $100,000 bail.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Even following indictments, Trump and his allies double down on election lies
A federal indictment and one in Georgia charging Donald Trump with lying about the 2020 election to overturn President Joe Biden’s win have done nothing to slow the geyser of election falsehoods flowing from the former president and his supporters.
Read on...
Viral video questioning DeSantis debate leaks appears to show him on edge
GOP presidential hopeful and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has once again found himself made a punching bag online after he was caught in an embarrassing video on the campaign trail.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Abortion right: What the GOP candidates have said
The issue of abortion rights in the United States is staring the 2024 GOP presidential candidates in their faces as they prepare to kick their campaigns into high gear.
Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe v Wade (1973) last summer, abortion has become a top concern for many voters.
Though the anti-abortion stance has long been associated with the Republican Party, approximately 61 per cent of adults in the US believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to Pew Research Center – that statistic includes Republican and Democratic voters.
As Americans look toward their next Republican presidential nominee, no doubt many will be considering where the candidate stands on abortion when determining who they support.
Here is what each GOP presidential candidate has said on the issue.
Analysis: Trump’s barely veiled ‘riggers’ dog whistle underlines former president’s history of racist statements
Facing four criminal indictments as he seeks the Republican nomination for president, Donald Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the prosecutors and judges handling his cases, while his supporters spin volatile rhetoric into threats of political violence.
His inflammatory remarks, threats to political rivals and borderline incitement have galvanised his supporters, who echo and amplify his statements and hear his alleged dogwhistles loud and clear.
Mr Trump has repeatedly said he is the “least racist” person, but his statements surrounding the criminal cases against him are seen as some of his most explicit and most desperate racist attacks yet, following decades of bigoted statements.
Alex Woodward reports.
