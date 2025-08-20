Texas House passes Trump-backed map that could give Republicans five more seats in midterms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a new Trump-backed congressional map plan that would net the Republican party as many as five additional seats in next year’s midterms, potentially solidifying GOP control of the U.S. Congress.

The 88-to-52 vote occurred along party lines, and came after Democratic lawmakers in Texas temporarily fled to deny the statehouse quorum to move forward with the redistricting effort.

The state Senate passed a similar map on Sunday, and the new map is expected to head to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk later this week.

In July, President Trump said he was pushing the Texas GOP to redraw state congressional maps to pick up more Republican seats.

“Texas will be the biggest one,” Trump said at the time. “And that’ll be five.”

open image in gallery Texas House passed Trump-backed congressional redistricting plan, potentially locking in five additional Republican seats for 2026 midterms in Texas, as blue states like California threaten to add more Democratic seats in response ( REUTERS )

Texas Republicans openly described the maps as a way to increase GOP fortunes, but denied accusations the plan was racist and aimed at disenfranchising minority voters.

"The underlying goal of this plan is straight forward: improve Republican political performance," State Representative Todd Hunter, who authored the bill creating the new map, said during debate on Wednesday.

Redrawing congressional district lines typically only takes place at the beginning of the decade, after the U.S. Census.

Republicans in Texas believe that five districts currently held by Democrats can be redrawn to make the districts more favorable to conservative candidates.

Democrats argue that the new proposed maps are racist and unlawfully divide Black and Latino communities in order to dilute minority representation.

Across the country, Democrats have threatened to respond to Texas’s efforts with reciprocal redistricting in California and other blue states.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is backing a plan in California to redraw congressional maps via ballot measure in November; his party plans to shift five Republican-held districts to put more Democratic voters in them.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans hold a single-digit majority and are facing an unfavorable midterm dynamic next year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.