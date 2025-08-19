Trump-Zelensky meeting live: US says no troops on the ground in Ukraine, but doesn’t rule out air patrols
Putin and Zelensky could meet within just two weeks as European leaders hail ‘breakthrough’ in Washington
President Donald Trump said he is considering sending air support to Ukraine as part of security guarantees for the nation.
The U.S. will not send troops as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, but Trump told Fox News that his administration could assist in other ways, including with air support. This comes after Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European leaders in the White House to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that air support is “an option and a possibility.”
While Trump has ruled out sending troops, the UK is preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a “reassurance force” if a peace deal with Russia is reached. Trump is now arranging for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.
“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The U.S. leader also blamed Ukraine for “taking on a nation that’s 10 times your size” on Tuesday, despite Russia enacting the full-scale invasion.
What to know about the Ukraine-Russia peace talks
President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several key European leaders met in the White House yesterday to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
Now, Trump says he’s arranging for a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Trump has started to arrange for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, he wrote on Truth Social. He then hopes to set up a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin and Zelensky.
- The U.S. president ruled out sending American troops to Ukraine to enforce a potential peace deal, but said the administration could help in other ways. White House Karoline Leavitt said U.S. air support in Ukraine is “an option and a possibility.”
- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not commit to any meetings between Putin and Zelensky while speaking to Russian state media on Tuesday. He also warned that “any contacts involving top officials must be prepared with the utmost care,” CNN reports.
- Zelensky called Monday’s meetings “a significant step toward ending the war and ensuring the security of Ukraine and our people.”
White House confirms Putin promised to have direct meeting with Zelensky
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to have a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“He has, and I just answered that question for you,” Leavitt responded.
White House says U.S. air support in Ukraine 'an option and a possibility'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said U.S. air support in Ukraine is “an option and a possibility.”
This comes after President Donald Trump said he won’t send U.S. troops to Ukraine, but that his administration could help provide security guarantees in other ways, including with air support.
White House addresses reports that Trump called Putin during European leaders meeting
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reports that President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin while European leaders were gathered at the White House.
A reporter asked Leavitt why Trump took that call when the European leaders weren’t in the room.
“So these leaders, who, this war is in their backyard, are very grateful that the president took that call and that he was there to provide them with a readout of Russia's thinking on this, something that was not done by the previous administration at all,” Leavitt responded.
Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to engage in 'direct diplomacy'
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to engage in “direct diplomacy.”
This comes after Trump said he is arranging a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. After that meeting, Trump hopes to have a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin and Zelensky.
Leavitt’s remarks came after a reporter asked: “Can you explain how this went from a trilateral meeting involving President Trump to now the focus being on this bilateral meeting without the president first?”
“The president has spoken to both leaders about this, and both leaders have expressed a willingness to sit down with each other, and so our national security team will help both countries do that,” Leavitt responded.
“Ultimately, the president has always said that there are areas of disagreement in this war that will have to be discussed and decided upon by these two countries, and so he wants these two countries to engage in direct diplomacy,” she added.
Watch: Trump blames Ukraine for ‘taking on nation that’s 10 times your size’ despite Russia being the one that invaded
White House reaffirms U.S. troops won't go to Ukraine
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has reaffirmed that U.S. troops won’t be sent to Ukraine to enforce any potential peace deal with Russia.
However, the U.S. could be involved in other security guarantees, she said.
“The President has definitively stated U.S. boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies,” Leavitt said.
See it: Trump holds golf club gifted to him by Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gifted President Donald Trump a golf club during their White House meeting on Monday.
The golf club was originally given to Zelensky by Kostiantyn Kartavtsev, a junior sergeant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Kartavtsev lost his leg in the early months of Russia’s invasion, and golf was a part of his “rehabilitation,” according to a statement from Zelensky’s office.
The sport “helped him regain balance — both physical and emotional,” the release said.
Watch live: White House holds media briefing after Putin and Zelensky meetings
The White House is holding a briefing after President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several key European leaders met in the White House.
Watch live:
European Commission VP says EU will train Ukraine's soldiers as part of security guarantees
European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas said the European Union will help train and strengthen Ukraine’s forces as part of security guarantees for the nation.
“Putin cannot be trusted to honour any promise or commitment,” Kallas wrote on X. “Therefore, security guarantees must be strong and credible enough to deter Russia from re-grouping and re-attacking.”
“The EU will contribute to these security guarantees, notably by the training of Ukrainian soldiers and strengthening Ukraine’s armed forces and defence industry,” she added.
The EU will also continue to target Russia with sanctions.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments