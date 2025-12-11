Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barron Trump allegedly chatted with accused rapist Andrew Tate about the influencer’s criminal charges and even received dating advice from one of the controversial Briton’s associates.

Trump and Tate both agreed that the criminal case against the influencer in Romania, in which he was accused of human trafficking and rape, was an apparent effort to silence him, according to the report.

Justin Waller, Tate’s friend, claimed to The New York Times that he had sat in on the pair’s phone call and claimed that he was the one to offer Barron dating advice.

Waller also said that he attended a glamorous dinner at Mar-a-Lago, hosted by Barron, so that the Trump scion could network with influencers for his father’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Later, Barron coached his father in the art of podcasting, advising the president to appear on podcasts, such as The Joe Rogan Experience, to tap into their vast, largely male audiences.

open image in gallery Barron Trump allegedly spoke to Andrew Tate about the influencer’s criminal charges and received dating advice from Tate’s associate ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Barron has been very involved in selecting or recommending, I should say, a number of the podcasts that we should do,” Jason Miller, Trump’s advisor, said during the campaign.

“I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he’s had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that’s broken the internet. He’s done a great job.”

With the Trump family back in power once again, Waller told the NYT that Tate has become a “big brother” to Barron and a “third brother” to Andrew and Tristan.

However, the Trump family’s connection with the Tate brothers dates back to 2016, when Andrew was fired from the UK version of Big Brother.

Tate was kicked off the British show after a tabloid newspaper obtained a video of him beating a woman with a belt. Both he and the woman involved claimed that the act had been consensual.

Amid the ensuing media firestorm, Donald Trump Jr. liked a tweet supportive of Tate, according to the NYT, and invited him to Trump Tower in 2017.

From there, their relationship allegedly grew.

“We still inbox each other every couple of days,” Tate said on The Unc Hour, a year later.

open image in gallery The Tate Brothers have been accused of rape and human trafficking in Romania and the UK, which they both deny ( AFP via Getty Images )

Later, Andrew Tate revealed to reporters that he had spoken to Barron shortly after a shooter tried to assassinate Donald Trump in the summer of 2024.

“I’m very close with the Trump family,” he said at the time, according to the NYT. “I look forward to, once I am free, being with Donald Trump in person and reminding him that he’s a bulletproof badass.”

The Tate brothers are facing 21 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, and human trafficking in the UK; charges of human trafficking in continued form, rape, and forming an organized gang to sexually exploit women in Romania, and a criminal investigation in the United States.

They continue to deny all charges.

Trump official Richard Grenell met with Romanian officials about the Tates’ cases on two occasions, the NYT reported.

Grenell later claimed that no “substantive conversation” took place to force the Tate brothers’ release, according to The Financial Times.

Eventually, Romanian officials lifted the travel ban imposed on the brothers, allowing them to return to their residences in the U.S. and Dubai.

open image in gallery Barron Trump’s advice reportedly helped his father to win a landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election ( Getty )

“I had word from The Trump admin that theyre on top of things,” Tate wrote in a text, seen by the NYT. “Ive been told ill be free soon but Trump needs to see me in Miami.”

Tate told the NYT that their report was “fake news.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.