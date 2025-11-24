Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s family fortune has fallen by about $1 billion in a matter of months due to steep declines across the cryptocurrency market, according to a new report.

The First Family’s net worth now stands at about $6.7 billion, down from $7.7 billion in September, according to Bloomberg News.

This drop stems chiefly from the family’s holdings in the cryptocurrency space, with a Trump-branded memecoin, Eric Trump’s Bitcoin mining efforts and Truth Social — which is largely tied up in Bitcoin — all experiencing substantial financial setbacks.

It comes amidst a crash in the broader crypto world, which has erased more than $1 trillion in value, and as the president has faced scrutiny for pardoning a top crypto executive who played a key role in bolstering the family’s net worth.

The family remains optimistic, though. Eric Trump, the president’s second son, told Bloomberg that the recent declines present “a great buying opportunity,” adding, “People who buy dips and embrace volatility will be the ultimate winners.”

It is true that, over the years, Bitcoin has plummeted in value only to soar to record highs later on — much like the president’s own fortune.

open image in gallery The Trump family fortune has fallen by about $1 billion in recent months due to changes in the cryptocurrency market, according to a new report. ( Getty Images )

$1 billion in losses

One of the steepest declines affected Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, Truth Social’s parent company. On Wednesday, shares in the company tumbled to a record low, with Trump’s stake falling by roughly $800 million since September.

The firm has invested heavily in Bitcoin, spending roughly $2 billion on the digital asset.

“Its stockpile of roughly 11,500 Bitcoins, purchased when the cryptocurrency’s price was about $115,000, means the company has accumulated a loss of about 25 [percent] on the position,” according to Bloomberg.

Additionally, the First Family’s premier crypto venture, World Liberty Financial, has seen its value rapidly contract. The company’s token, named WLFI, is now trading at around 15 cents, down from 26 cents in September.

At its peak, the tokens had a total value of about $6 billion. Today, the assets are worth just over half that: roughly $3.15 billion.

“Crypto is here to stay,” a World Liberty Financial spokesperson told the outlet. “World Liberty Financial has long-term conviction in the rapidly maturing technologies underpinning digital assets, which we believe will radically improve financial services.”

Shortly after the president returned to office in January, his eldest sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. began working with another crypto company, Hut 8 Corp.

The company started supplying equipment for Bitcoin mining in return for a controlling interest in a newly formed entity called American Bitcoin Corp. Both sons have small stakes in the firm, with Eric Trump owning roughly 7.5 percent of American Bitcoin.

Shares of the company, which trades on Nasdaq, were valued at $9.31 in September, but they have since dropped by about half, erasing over $300 million in Eric Trump’s fortune.

Further, Trump’s memecoin — launched in January — is now worth about $310 million, marking a drop of about $117 million since August.

open image in gallery One of the steepest declines affected Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, Truth Social’s parent company. On Wednesday, shares in the company tumbled to a record low, with Trump’s stake falling by roughly $800 million since September. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Swirling crypto controversy

Since returning to office, Trump has taken a notably crypto-friendly stance. In January, he signed an executive order to support the responsible growth of crypto, which revoked previous restrictive policies. In March, he established a national strategic Bitcoin reserve, which he said positioned the United States “as a leader among nations in government digital asset strategy.”

Some of his policies have faced intense scrutiny.

In May, Trump invited the largest stakeholders in his memecoin to a gala dinner with a special VIP reception. Watchdog groups swiftly condemned the event, arguing it may have violated laws barring federal officials from accepting gifts.

“It’s an ethics nightmare,” Norm Eisen, a former White House special counsel for ethics and government reform, told The Wall Street Journal. The administration denied that there was any conflict of interest.

And in October, the president pardoned, Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, a move that raised some eyebrows.

Zhao pleaded guilty to enabling money laundering and agreed to step down as the CEO of Binance as part of a settlement with the Department of Justice. He served a four-month prison sentence.

Zhao had spent months boosting the Trump family’s crypto company, World Liberty Financial, which drove a massive increase in the president’s net worth early on in his term, according to The Wall Street Journal.

But the White House framed his pardon as a response to what it described as former President Joe Biden’s “war on cryptocurrency.”