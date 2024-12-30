Steve Bannon says there’s no MAGA ‘civil war’ because Elon Musk is ‘not tough enough’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Even though it appears that “America First” hardliners lost the recent dust-up over H-1B worker visas when President-elect Donald Trump seemingly sided with the “tech bros,” Steve Bannon is still declaring victory over an “embarrassing” Elon Musk.

According to the former Trump strategist, who previously called Musk a “toddler” after the X (formerly Twitter) owner profanely attacked his right-wing critics, there wasn’t a MAGA “civil war” on immigrant workers because Musk is “not tough enough” and “folded” on the issue amid the far-right backlash.

While the schism between “OG MAGA” and Trump-backing tech oligarchs over highly skilled immigrant workers had been roiling all last week, it boiled over when Musk agreed with an X user that Americans were too “r*tarded” to fill Silicon Valley’s need for qualified engineers. The blowback only got worse when he referred to his detractors as “hateful unrepentant racists” who needed to be removed from the GOP.

Musk sparked further derision from anti-immigrant diehards when he paraphrased the 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder by telling critics to “take a big step back and F*** YOURSELF in the face,” vowing that he would “go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot comprehend.”

Meanwhile, after staying quiet on the fierce debate fracturing his coalition, Trump finally weighed in over the weekend. In a New York Post interview, the president-elect said he was a “believer” in H-1B visas and has “always been in favor” of them — despite campaigning against the “very bad” program in 2016 and restricting access to green cards during his first term.

With the incoming president backing his position on skilled immigrant workers, “first buddy” Musk has sought to take a gentler stance and patch things up with the MAGA base after days of increasingly inflammatory attacks.

Steve Bannon tells Laura Loomer on his War Room podcast that there’s no MAGA “civil war” because Elon Musk is “not tough enough.” ( War Room )

The naturalized American citizen, who claims he used an H-1B visa himself, conceded on Saturday night that the program was “broken” after a social media user claimed the visas were used to hire low-paid workers.

“Easily fixed by raising the minimum salary significantly and adding a yearly cost for maintaining the H1-B, making it materially more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically,” he said, adding: “I’ve been very clear that the program is broken and needs major reform. I’m confident that the changes made in the @realDonaldTrump administration will make America much stronger.”

With Musk — a notorious Twitter troll — also urging his social media platform users to post more “positive, beautiful or informative” content, Bannon mocked the world’s richest man and other tech moguls for their lack of toughness during a conversation with far-right activist Laura Loomer on Monday.

Loomer, the “proud Islamophobe” who has been at the center of the H-1B debate, raged about the “technocrats” like Musk who are in Trump’s ear, calling them “welfare queens because their companies are receiving government subsidies and they want to take over our defense industry.”

While Loomer — who has accused Musk of stripping her X verification privileges as punishment — expressed concern that Musk is a national security risk due to his “off-the-books” meetings with China, she also said the “tech bros” were trying to inflame a skirmish with Trump’s most loyal supporters.

“I believe that they want this idea of tech feudalism to create so much conflict with the nationalist MAGA base so that it kind of sparks a civil war, which is what it’s being called now, right? A MAGA civil war,” Loomer exclaimed on Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“This is not a civil war because they’re not tough enough,” Bannon interjected. “They’re just not. They folded — I mean, it was embarrassing.”

The ex-Trump adviser continued to ridicule Musk’s assertion that he would “go to war” on the H-1B issue, pointing out that the X owner followed up with a tweet that the program needed to be “reformed.”

While Bannon and other MAGAworld figures are not yet ready to concede any ground to Musk and his allies, Fox News is already suggesting that the “civilized debate” taking place on the right is over — and the “real losers” are liberals and Democrats.