Melania Trump’s thoughts on ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk revealed

Melania Trump is enjoying Elon Musk’s sudden constant presence around Mar-a-Lago, despite her husband Donald Trump teasing that the billionaire has overstayed his welcome, according to a source.

The president-elect and the tech billionaire have become somewhat inseparable since Trump was re-elected to the White House last week, with Musk now a fixture at his Palm Beach residence.

While some Trumpworld insiders are said to be rattled by this sudden closeness, a source told Page Six that the incoming first lady is a big fan of Trump’s self-styled “First Buddy” and likes him being around.

“Melania likes Elon,” the source said.

The American-Slovenian former model has actually “been around more” since Musk has been on the scene, the source added.

Musk traveled to Trump’s Florida residence last week for Election Day and has been there ever since.

There, he has joined Trump on calls with foreign leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and, most recently, took part in a musical performance.

open image in gallery Melania Trump’s opinion on ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk has been revealed ( Getty )

While Melania was noticeably absent from the Trump family photo snapped after the president-elect’s victory last week, Musk was there standing at the front right of the picture with his four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii.

Then, this week, Trump appointed the SpaceX boss as his joint head of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency – tasked with cutting $2 trillion of federal government spending.

With Musk’s influence on Trump’s future administration showing no sign of waning, not everyone is said to be as pleased as Melania.

Another source told Page Six that some members of Trump’s inner circle are feeling “iced out” and alienated.

open image in gallery Musk and Trump attend a campaign event together in Butler, Pennslyvania. Even Trump has started making comments about Musk outstaying his welcome ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“Everyone is jealous of Elon,” the source said. “His close associates are a tad miffed they have lost their prime seat.”

Veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher told CNN that Trump insiders had decried “oh wow, this is odd,” during a phone call referencing Musk’s growing influence and closeness to the president-elect.

“But he’s not going anywhere until Trump throws him out. Which could happen, because they’re both really strong personalities who like to be at the center of attention,” she said.

Now, even Trump has started making comments about Musk outstaying his welcome.

“Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him – at least until I don’t like him,” Trump said on Wednesday after addressing House Republicans in Washington DC, according to Newsweek.