Trump acolyte and self-proclaimed “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer is threatening to tell MAGA to “stay home” during the next midterm elections amid an escalating feud with “tech bros” Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy over Silicon Valley’s reliance on foreign-born workers.

Loomer has engaged in a multi-day social media tirade over President-elect Donald Trump’s recent appointment of Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy adviser for AI, prompting the loyal MAGA supporter to rage about Krishnan’s support of H-1B visas for Indian immigrants.

With the Trump administration promising an immediate crackdown on immigration, Loomer has launched a series of attacks on Indians described as “racist” following Krishnan’s appointment, which she called “deeply disturbing.” Describing workers from India as “third-world invaders,” Loomer also took issue with Musk and Ramaswamy defending the tech industry importing “super talented engineers” from overseas.

“The average IQ in India is 76,” Loomer tweeted at one point, along with several other posts disparaging Indians and their home country.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer listens as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University on February 10 ( Getty Images )

Loomer, who previously sparked backlash for making bigoted remarks about Kamala Harris’s Indian heritage, has foundsupportamong what some have described as “OG MAGA” in her civil war against Trump-supporting tech entrepreneurs. In particular, she has received quite a bit of backing from “groypers,” the followers of notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Meanwhile, Loomer has directed much of her ire directly at Musk, labeling him a “stage 5 clinger” and questioning whether the DOGE government efficiency advisory committee he co-chairs with Ramaswamy would “cut spending” or just redirect funds “toward the pet projects of tech billionaires.”

Musk, for his part, has dismissed Loomer as a “troll” who should be ignored. In response, Loomer has suggested that the X (formerly Twitter) owner and “first buddy” would soon find himself on the outs with Trump.

While Loomer has been raging about Krishnan’s appointment all week, the criticism from her and other MAGA activists ramped up after his previous suggestion that Musk look at removing the caps on green cards for skilled immigrants resurfaced online. According to Loomer, Krishnan and other tech entrepreneurs want foreign students to “come to the US and take jobs that should be given to American STEM students.”

After an Indian immigrant called her opposition to high-skilled immigration “fundamentally anti-American,” Loomer’s commentary became more bigoted and offensive.

“Our country was built by white Europeans, actually. Not third world invaders from India,” she tweeted on Christmas Eve. “You know, it was white Europeans who created the American Dream, and we didn’t create it so that it could be exploited by pro open border techies like you. PS: why are people in India still sh*tting in the water they bathe and drink from?”

David Sacks, the incoming AI and crypto czar, pushed back on Loomer’s complaints that Krishnan and other Trump-backing Silicon Valley execs were “career leftists,” adding that “supporting a limited number of highly skilled immigrants is still a prevalent view on the right.” Loomer reacted by falsely accusing Krishnan of donating to Harris’s campaign. (It was a different person with the same name.)

While Ramaswamy cited 1990s sitcoms as a key reason why there aren’t enough qualified American-born engineers, claiming that was why the tech industry needed more workers from India, Musk sounded off that the “number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low.”

Reacting to a right-wing activist saying it was “wild” that MAGA was “turning against” him and DOGE, Musk stated: “Loomer is trolling for attention. Ignore.”

While simultaneously firing off about Musk, Loomer was also incensed that Krishnan appeared to have a friendly relationship with Democratic congressman Ro Khanna.

“Should MAGA stay home in 2026? I want @TeamTrump to let us know who is a priority,” she posted. “The MAGA base or an anti-Trump Democrat congressman who gets donations from tech bros and voted to impeach Trump? I just want to know what to tell voters in 2026 when they ask me if they should vote.”

As for the world’s richest man, Loomer accused Musk of being “compromised” by the Chinese government and that Trump needs to push him out of his inner circle.

“The elephant in the room is that @elonmusk, who is not MAGA and never has been, is a total f*cking drag on the Trump transition,” Loomer tweeted on Thursday. “He’s a stage 5 clinger who over stayed his welcome at Mar a Lago in an effort to become Trump’s side piece and be the point man for all of his accomplices in big Tech to slither in to Mar a Lago.”