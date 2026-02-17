Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Long-time Trump adviser Steve Bannon and sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office during his first term, according to newly released Epstein files.

In a text message exchange that began on New Year’s Eve in 2018, shortly after Democrats retook the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, the two men discussed Trump’s political position, with Bannon lamenting that the “WH,” a likely reference to the White House, has “zero plan to punch back.”

“He is really borderline,” Epstein responded. “Not sure what he may do.”

“I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 amendment,” Bannon added, a reference to the provision in the Constitution that allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to remove the president if they are deemed unfit for office.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bannon suggests “we really need an intervention” regarding Trump.

open image in gallery Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment against Donald Trump during his first term, according to new Epstein files ( House Oversight Committee )

Critics of Trump have frequently called for those around him to invoke the 25th Amendment, and senior officials at the FBI and Justice Department allegedly discussed the possibility during Trump’s first term.

Conservatives reacted angrily to the exchange online.

In a post on X, Trump’s first-term national security adviser Mike Flynn called on the DOJ to bring Bannon in for questioning.

“I agree completely,” former congresswoman and ex-Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to the post. “Steve Bannon went to jail for Trump (I was there), but back on 1-1-19 (after Dems took the House) he was texting with Epstein about 25th amendment. Also, there is no excuse for having such a friendly relationship with Epstein, post conviction, 2018-19. None.”

The Independent has contacted Bannon’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Bannon, a former Trump White House and campaign adviser, has remained a devoted booster of the Republican, recently arguing the president should seek an illegal third term ( REUTERS )

Around this time, Bannon had been out of the administration for over a year and was working to make a documentary about Epstein.

In the six months before Epstein was arrested in the summer of 2019 on sex trafficking charges, Bannon also communicated with Epstein about media training, rehabilitating Epstein’s image, and even which lawyers to hire, according to an analysis of the Epstein files by The New York Times.

“I am a filmmaker and TV host with decades of experience interviewing controversial figures,” Bannon told the paper. “That’s the only lens through which these private communications should be viewed — a documentary filmmaker working, over a period of time, to secure 50 hours of interviews from a reclusive subject.”

The film was meant to “destroy the very myths he created,” Bannon added of Epstein.

Bannon has remained a loyal Trump ally, going to prison in 2024 on a contempt charge for refusing to cooperate in the congressional investigation into the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

The far-right podcaster has since advocated for Trump to seek an unconstitutional third term.